A Bloomberg nomination no longer seems so far-fetched
WASHINGTON — Inquiring minds want to know. Is Michael “Mike” Bloomberg for real? Could he be elected president in November?Probably not. But anything is possible. Keep an eye on him.Bloomberg made $60 billion inventing a computer terminal that tracks stocks. Like Donald Trump, who was a New Yorker for life until his tax law lowered his state deductions, causing him to move to Florida which has no state income tax, Bloomberg also is from New York. The two men loathe each other. And Bloomberg intends to spend $1 billion to try to defeat Trump, whether he’s the Democratic Party nominee or not.Tha…
Return of the Bern: The pros and cons of Sanders 2.0
Bernie Sanders has emerged from the leftist hinterland of Democratic politics to become a frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination alongside moderate Pete Buttigieg.
AFP takes a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the 78-year-old former Vermont mayor who has the White House firmly back in his sights after falling short in 2016.
Despite being frequently written off by rivals and commentators, Sanders has proven time and time again that he is a well-organized, seasoned campaigner with a knack for winning.
He has been victorious in numerous contests for Senate, House of Representatives and mayoral seats, mostly as an independent, in a political career stretching back 40 years.
CEO who ran Goldman Sachs during financial crisis warns Bernie Sanders will ‘ruin’ economy
Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein expressed concern over the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after he won Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic primary.
Sanders edged out former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Tuesday in the Granite State after racking up the most votes in last week's Iowa caucuses.
Blankfein, who supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, responded to the news by firing off his first tweet in months.
"If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US," he tweeted. "Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he'll ruin our economy and doesn't care about our military. If I'm Russian, I go with Sanders this time around."
Elizabeth Warren says AG William Barr must ‘resign or face impeachment’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on Attorney General William Barr to resign for "abusing official power to protect political friends" after Barr overruled career federal prosecutors to reduce the recommended prison sentence for Roger Stone, a longtime confidant to President Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump is shredding the rule of law in this country. His AG overruled career prosecutors to reduce the sentence for his buddy Roger Stone."—Sen. Elizabeth Warren