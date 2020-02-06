ACLU sues ICE over immigration raid in North Texas, citing possible civil rights violations
FORT WORTH, Texas — The ACLU of Texas filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday over a raid in Allen where ICE arrested 280 workers.In April, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations detained hundreds of workers at CVE Technology Group, which refurbishes and repairs electronics. ICE said the employees were undocumented immigrants who were working illegally, according to a news release at the time.The ACLU of Texas filed an open records request for the search warrants used in the raid. ICE denied that request and has refused to provi…
Baltimore museum targets gender gap by acquiring only works by women
An American museum has come up with a bold way to boost women's participation in the arts: this year it will only acquire works by females.
The Baltimore Museum of Art, in the state of Maryland, is best known for housing the largest public collection of Matisse works anywhere in the world.
Late last year it attracted major press attention with word that in 2020 it would only purchase works by women, drawing both praise and skepticism.
"I think it's a radical and timely decision in 2020, to take the bull by the horns and do this," the museum's director Christopher Bedford told AFP.
‘Get over it? … Hell no’: Dixie Highway name condemned by Miami-Dade commissioners
MIAMI — Miami-Dade commissioners pledged this week to remove “Dixie Highway” from county road signs after the board’s senior African American member declared the longstanding name a tribute to the states that fought to keep Americans enslaved during the Civil War.“Dixie Highway was named for the Dixie states. … The Dixie states seceded from the union because they wanted to continue the inhumane institution of slavery,” Commissioner Dennis Moss, who represents South Dade, where Dixie Highway is one of the busiest commuting routes, said Tuesday. “This is what the name ‘Dixie’ stands for, and it ... (more…)
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos personally funding scholarship for girl cited by Trump
PHILADELPHIA — At his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump singled out a Philadelphia fourth grader sitting in the audience and announced she was getting a scholarship so she could leave a “low-performing” school.Criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf for vetoing legislation that would have expanded school-choice programs, Trump said the girl, Janiyah Davis, had been on a scholarship waiting list and announced that a scholarship “has become available, is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”The audience in the House chamber applauded as Janiyah stoo... (more…)