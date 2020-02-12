Actor Jussie Smollett faces new disorderly conduct charges in alleged fake attack
CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett is facing new criminal charges nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct counts against him for allegedly orchestrating a racist, homophobic attack on himself early last year.Smollett was indicted by a special Cook County grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making four separate false reports regarding what police said was a faked attack. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb announced the charges in a news release Tuesday, saying that “further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is ‘in the interest of justice.’ ”In deciding…
Two years on, journey of Florida shooting survivors captured on screen
Two years after a shooting rampage at a school in Parkland, Florida, "the rage, the frustration, the trauma" of the survivors is the focus of a new documentary called "Us Kids" that aims to put gun violence at the heart of this year's US presidential race.
The film looks at the ways in which the massacre of 17 people by a former student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school affected the lives of those who survived the attack, and follows their first steps towards becoming high-profile anti-gun violence activists.
Of all the survivors, Emma Gonzalez has become the face of frustration among young people at the lack of political response to endemic gun violence in the United States, which last year suffered a record 417 shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).
Protesters stage sit-in outside Chicago mayor’s office over Obama Presidential Center and affordable housing
CHICAGO — About a dozen Chicago residents staged a sit-in outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s City Hall office on Tuesday afternoon, demanding a meeting to discuss preserving affordable housing near the site of the proposed Obama Presidential Center.The demonstration came on the day that the City Council’s housing committee was scheduled to meet and just as the city was expected to introduce a series of ordinances designed to both protect affordable housing and encourage development in Woodlawn.Holding “real affordable housing now” and “#CBASitIn” signs, protesters chanted, “Mama mama, can’t you se... (more…)
Report cites ‘incredible’ progress — and strong backlash — for LGBTQ equality over past decade
An analysis of the last 10 years of LGBTQ equality in the U.S. shows “incredible” progress, but it also demonstrates that lawmakers still have a lot to do to ensure the protection of LGBTQ individuals.A study released Tuesday by the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit that uses data to accelerate LGBTQ equality, found that lawmakers in the U.S. have both “strengthened and undermined equality at the local, state, and federal levels,” when it comes to the LGBTQ population.“The past decade has included incredible legal, political and social progress for LGBTQ people, such as the right to ma... (more…)