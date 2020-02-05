Actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103 years old

Actor Kirk Douglas has died, his family announced Wednesday.

The “Spartacus” actor was 103 years old and earned a lifetime achievement award from AFI in 1991.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” son Michael Douglas wrote on Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see Douglas’ acceptance speech to the lifetime achievement award below: