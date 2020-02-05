Actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103 years old
Actor Kirk Douglas has died, his family announced Wednesday.
The “Spartacus” actor was 103 years old and earned a lifetime achievement award from AFI in 1991.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” son Michael Douglas wrote on Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”
You can see Douglas’ acceptance speech to the lifetime achievement award below:
CNN
Conservative lays into senators for suggesting Trump learned his lesson: He has done ‘literally nothing’ to suggest that
On CNN Wednesday, conservative pundit Matt Lewis laid into Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who expressed the belief that President Donald Trump has learned from the impeachment and will no longer pursue foreign interference in elections.
"Maybe they're hoping deep down that he will have learned his lesson, but that is the trap of hope over experience," said Lewis. "There's literally nothing in Donald Trump's — not just political life, but just his life in general, that would lead you to believe that he learns."
"I mean, first of all, all he does is win, thanks to enablers like Collins," continued Lewis. "Why would he change? He's never backed down, he's never admitted, he's never apologized. It's deny, deny, deny. This is his M.O. It's hard to imagine that they really believe it."
Bernie Madoff is dying, wants out of prison: lawyer
Bernie Madoff, jailed in the United States for perpetrating the world's largest fraud, is terminally ill and wants to leave prison to die, his attorney said Wednesday.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2009 of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that saw investors bilked out of an estimated $65 billion.
In a letter to a US federal judge, attorney Brandon Sample petitioned for his early release, saying Madoff suffers from "terminal kidney disease, among other serious medical conditions."
"The Bureau of Prisons concluded in September 2019 that Madoff has less than 18 months to live because of the terminal nature of his kidney failure," Sample wrote.