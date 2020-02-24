‘Age of empowerment,’ accusers hail Weinstein convictions
Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday of sexual assault and rape, more than two years after allegations of the disgraced movie mogul’s sexual misconduct sparked the global #MeToo movement.
The 67-year-old was acquitted of the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault but faces a lengthy jail term.
The guilty verdicts were hailed as a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement, with accusers, activists and attorneys lining up to congratulate prosecutors.
– ‘Collective healing’ –
Actress Ashley Judd, one of the first Weinstein accusers to go public with her allegations, thanked the six women who told the high-profile trial that the ex-Hollywood titan had sexually assaulted them.
“For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you. #ConvictWeinstein #Guilty,” she wrote on Twitter.
Actress Ellen Barkin simply named them.
“Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff,” she tweeted.
High-profile accuser Rose McGowan tweeted: “Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing.”
Italian actress and director Asia Argento, who told the New Yorker magazine that Weinstein raped her in 1997, posted a photo of herself and another woman on Instagram.
“Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. Two survivors cry and celebrate. Thank you God,” she wrote alongside it.
Actress Rosanna Arquette paid tribute on Twitter to “the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense.”
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, said in a statement: “The implications reverberate far beyond Hollywood and into the daily lives of all of us in the rest of the world.”
– Sciorra lament –
Gloria Allred, attorney for Sciorra and Haleyi, told reporters outside court that, “It’s no longer business as usual in the United States.”
“This is the age of empowerment of women, and you cannot intimidate them anymore, because women will not be silenced,” she said.
“They will speak up, they will have their voice, they will stand up and be subjected to your small army of defense attorneys cross-examining them, attempting to discredit them,” Allred added.
Some took to social media to express regret that the jury failed to convict Weinstein of predatory sexual assault based on the testimony of “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra.
She testified that Weinstein raped her almost 30 years ago as the prosecution sought to portray him as a career sexual predator.
“HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL!” tweeted actress Rosie Perez, who testified on Sciorra’s behalf during the trial.
“GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN!” she wrote.
“#IBelieveAnnabellaSciorra,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter.
Journalist and former Miss America Gretchen Carlson simply tweeted: “I hope the handcuffs are tight…”
© 2020 AFP
CNN
‘This is mind control’: Ex-CIA agent nails Trump’s new loyalty oath for government staffers
The White House and Republicans were supposed to be putting together a plan to protect Americans against Russia hacking yet another election, former CIA officer Phil Mudd pointed out on CNN Monday. Instead, they've failed Americans, opting instead for their own crusade to protect the president from anyone who disagrees with him.
"In a typical president, the National Security Council would say to the president, 'here are the options,' but they won't do that," said Mudd.
Retired Rear Adm. John Kirby agreed, saying that in wake of the president's acquittal from the Republican Senate, he feels empowered to do whatever he wants.
Trump says the ‘Stock Market starting to look very good’ — after the worst investor panic in 2 years
President Donald Trump boasted about the state of economy Monday afternoon, not even an hour after the markets closed on the worst day of investor panic in two years.
The S&P 500 lost 3.3 percent as fears about the spreading coronavirus outbreak spiked, and the Dow Jones tumbled 1,000 points. It was the worst decline since February 2018, CNN reported.
Analysts broadly agreed that the sudden stock market plunge was a result of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which started in China but has spread to Italy, South Korea and elsewhere, triggering expectations that it could be harder to contain than had been hoped.
‘The FBI is trying to set me up’: House investigators fight for evidence from man implicated in Ukraine scheme
GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde has lashed out at the House Foreign Affairs Committee as it continues to seek evidence of his involvement in the Ukraine scandal, particularly in the ouster and potential surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a new NBC News report.
Yovanovitch was pushed out of her position as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a campaign spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and potentially others. Giuliani has said that he needed Yovanovitch "out of the way" as he tried to get Ukraine to announce investigations into perceived political enemies of President Donald Trump. As part of the investigation into the scandal, texts emerged between Hyde and Parnas, an associate of Giuliani, appearing to indicate that Yovanovitch was under some kind of surveillance. Hyde has said the texts were a joke.