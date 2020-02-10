Amazon wants to depose Trump over president’s retaliation: lawyers

On Monday, Fox Business reported that Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, alleging that he may have personally intervened to stop them from winning a the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract because of his personal vendetta with Jeff Bezos.

In a court filing, Amazon alleged that Microsoft was awarded the contract instead partly due to “improper pressure from President Donald J. Trump, who launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the JEDI Contract away from [Amazon Web Services] to harm his perceived political enemy-Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and CEO of AWS’s parent company, Amazon.com, Inc.”

Trump has picked fights with Bezos on social media, attacking him from everything to the amount of tax his company pays to his ownership of the Washington Post, and has threatened to open an anti-trust investigation into his company.