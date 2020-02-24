Quantcast
Amazon’s ‘Hunters’ slammed by Auschwitz Memorial

Published

2 hours ago

on

Amazon Prime’s new show Hunters was called out by the Auschwitz Memorial on Sunday for “dangerous foolishness and caricature” for creating a scene that is historically inaccurate. The show, which stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Tiffany Boone, follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977. The scene in question takes […]

Original ‘Star Trek’ star blasts Trump — and his supporters: ‘A particularly heinous moment in American history’

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

As a genre, science fiction offers a vision of the future. But that vision is filtered through the present and the past. The way that a given science fiction story negotiates those tensions is one of the factors that separates the truly great from those stories which are middling, common, and forgettable.

Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek", which debuted on American television in 1966, endures because his hopeful vision of a future human society that had survived and matured beyond war, racism, sexism, bigotry, famine, greed, nationalism, environmental destruction, and other anti-social behavior, inspires its audience to be their best selves.

Critics of sweeping policy changes always make one huge mistake: Robert Reich

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

In last Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg charged that Senator Bernie Sanders’ policy proposals would cost $50 trillion. Holy Indiana.

Larry Summers, formerly chief White House economic advisor for Barack Obama, puts the price tag at $60 trillion. “We are in a kind of new era of radical proposal,” he told CNN.

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders campaign accepts apology from MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews: ‘We got to get past it’

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews on Monday apologized to the Bernie Sanders campaign after comparing his dominance in the first three states of the 2020 presidential nomination to the fall of France to the Nazis in World War II.

Sanders senior advisor Chuck Rocha was asked on Fox News for response.

"Look, we all get hot and say things in the moment, I'm glad Chris apologized," Rocha said. "We got to move on and get past it, I'm glad he said what he had to say, I'm tired of folks on Twitter fighting with each other, it's time to win this election."

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1232099452531331072

