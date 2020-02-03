American Airlines agent said Orthodox Jews only bathe once a week: lawsuit
DETROIT — A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after the airline claimed they smelled bad and kicked them off a flight last year.Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter were booted off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent who said he knew people of their race and religion, Orthodox Jews, only took baths once a week, according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 28 in federal court in Texas.The Texas-based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating their claim that several passengers and crew members had complained of …
