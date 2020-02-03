Quantcast
American Airlines agent said Orthodox Jews only bathe once a week: lawsuit

Published

14 mins ago

on

DETROIT — A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after the airline claimed they smelled bad and kicked them off a flight last year.Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter were booted off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent who said he knew people of their race and religion, Orthodox Jews, only took baths once a week, according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 28 in federal court in Texas.The Texas-based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating their claim that several passengers and crew members had complained of …

2020 Election

Klobuchar faces more questions about 2003 teen murder conviction

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar faced new questions Sunday about the 2003 murder conviction of a black teenager in Minneapolis, an emerging issue that forced her to fend off doubts in a nationally televised interview on Fox News one day ahead of the Iowa presidential caucuses.In an interview from Des Moines, where she is in the final push of her Iowa campaign, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace pressed the former Hennepin County Attorney repeatedly on whether she was aware of questionable evidence and tactics cited in a recent Associated Press investigation into the murder conviction of ... (more…)

We need to rethink ‘tough love’ as a response to addiction

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

"When was the last time you used?"

I stared at the intake counselor for a minute, taking in the room, taking in the fact that I was about to enter rehab, again.

"Friday night. Wait, no, I guess the middle of the night or early morning Saturday," I answered.

"In the past week, what drugs have you taken?"

"Heroin, crack, Norco, Xanax, Flexeril."

"In the past thirty days, how often did you use each of these substances?"

"How often? I mean, all the time. Constantly. Or not the pills, that was really just the last week or few days. But with heroin and crack—pretty much twenty-four hours a day."

Boris Johnson trade talks with US raising fears in UK of ‘Shock Doctrine Brexit’

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Social justice advocates in the United Kingdom are raising concerns over a trade deal being negotiated with the United States by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after reports surfaced that American leaders are planning to use leverage provided by Brexit to force a scheme of privavitzation and the stripping of protections from British workers.

"These trade talks are being conducted with excessive levels of secrecy," Global Justice Now director Nick Dearden said in a statement Sunday.

After the U.K. left the European Union on Friday through Brexit, Britons were left wondering how the island nation would renegotiate trade deals with its global partners. Johnson is expected to begin formal talks with both the U.S. and E.U. on Monday.

