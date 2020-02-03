American Airlines agent said Orthodox Jews only bathe once a week: lawsuit

"When was the last time you used?"

I stared at the intake counselor for a minute, taking in the room, taking in the fact that I was about to enter rehab, again.

"Friday night. Wait, no, I guess the middle of the night or early morning Saturday," I answered.

"In the past week, what drugs have you taken?"

"Heroin, crack, Norco, Xanax, Flexeril."

"In the past thirty days, how often did you use each of these substances?"

"How often? I mean, all the time. Constantly. Or not the pills, that was really just the last week or few days. But with heroin and crack—pretty much twenty-four hours a day."