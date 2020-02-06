Americans prepare to take to the streets in 270+ cities to protest ‘Republican cover-up’ in Trump impeachment`
With the Senate expected to vote largely along party lines to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday, thousands of people are planning to take part in demonstrations at more than 270 locations across the U.S. to condemn Republican senators for turning what was supposed to be a trial into a “cover-up” by refusing to allow witnesses and additional documentary evidence.
The “Reject the Cover-Up” protests—organized by coalition of progressive advocacy groups including Stand Up America, Common Cause, and Public Citizen—are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 5:30pm local time.
Find an event near you.
“Trump won’t be exonerated,” Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said in a statement. “Here’s what the dictionary says ‘exonerated’ means: To absolve someone from blame for a fault or wrongdoing, especially after due consideration of the case. The Senate will not find Trump without fault or wrongdoing—and a majority plainly believe he did commit wrongdoing. And the Senate assuredly did not give due consideration to the case.”
WHAT: Reject the Cover Up Rallies
WHERE: Nationwide
WHEN: Wed., Feb. 5 afternoon
We’re taking to the streets to hold our senators accountable for covering up for this lawless president. https://t.co/XtdgsfDBis
— Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) February 4, 2020
“Absolutely no one is fooled by any of this,” Weissman said of the GOP’s expected vote to acquit the president. “The Senate has failed to hold Trump accountable, so the American people will.”
In an interview with CBS News Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)—who is facing a tough reelection fight this year—became the latest supposed GOP swing vote to announce that she will vote to acquit Trump, declaring her widely ridiculed belief that “the president has learned from this case.”
Is this a joke @SenatorCollins?https://t.co/Z5U8MHHOEv
— Common Cause (@CommonCause) February 4, 2020
The president himself undermined Collins’ stated rationale for acquittal just hours later. Asked about Collins’ comments during a private lunch ahead of his State of the Union address, Trump reportedly insisted he did nothing wrong and repeated his now-infamous line: “It was a perfect call.”
“Trump has only learned one lesson,” tweeted advocacy group Stand Up America. “The Senate won’t hold him accountable for interfering in our election.”
Actor Harrison Ford says the United States has lost its ‘credibility’ and ‘moral leadership’
Harrison Ford, in Mexico City on Wednesday to promote his latest film, decried the collapse of US "moral leadership" on issues such as improving the environment and immigration policy.
"We need moral leadership. We've lost some of our credibility and we are anxious to regain it," the Hollywood star told reporters.
Ford was in town to talk about his starring role in "The Call of the Wild," an adventure film set in Alaska in the 1890s and based on a novel by US author Jack London.
Relaxed and smiling, the veteran actor also touched on his iconic Hollywood roles in the "Star Wars", "Indiana Jones" and "Blade Runner" movies.
Record-breaking US astronaut Christina Koch to return home to Earth this week
US astronaut Christina Koch is set to return to Earth Thursday having shattered the spaceflight record for female astronauts by spending almost a year aboard the International Space Station.
Koch of NASA is expected to touch down in the Kazakh steppes with colleagues Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency at 0912 GMT after 328 days in space.
The 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer by training surpassed the previous record set for a single spaceflight by a woman -- 289 days, held by NASA veteran Peggy Whitson -- on December 28, 2019.
Rick Wilson explains the reasons Republicans flip out about Romney is ‘their souls are trying to reenter their bodies’
At the close of his Wednesday evening show, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell played clips from the 2012 Republican Party convention where everyone from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and others celebrated Mitt Romney. After Romney refused to vote for acquit President Donald Trump, he's become a pariah.
Former Republican Rick Wilson explained that this was the example of the way that Trump has become a parasite that isn't just leaching it away, "it ate the Republican Party from the inside out. And the shell that still remains, everything has to be years here, it has to be reset because it's all about Donald now."