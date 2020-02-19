Amsterdam eyes ‘erotic center’ as new red light district
Amsterdam is looking at moving part of its red light district indoors to an “erotic” complex where prostitutes no longer beckon customers through street-front windows that often attract rowdy tourists.
In plans released Wednesday, the Dutch city said the complex could include a bed and breakfast for prostitutes as well as a sex club, sex theater and cafes.
Or the city famous for its canals will build a large hotel for sex workers.
All in all, a prostitution hotel with indoor windows or an erotic center is the most obvious choice,” the Amsterdam city council said in a statement.
“These options have the most advantages and the fewest disadvantages,” it said in the statement.
Amsterdam’s mayor Femke Halsema has vowed to clean up the city’s red light district as her staff complain that throngs of tourists, often drunk and rowdy, “disrespected both prostitutes and residents.”
Halsema is also wants to fight a new trend, a “major increase in unlicensed underground prostitution” around the city center’s Wallen area near the central station, for centuries the haunt of sailors and sex workers.
Over the last few months, city officials have sounded out sex workers, business owners and others about how to reform the prostitution business.
“A number of scenarios were then chosen. This included the location of sex work spaces in our city,” the council said.
For instance, “if the location is too remote, there is a bigger safety risk and it becomes more difficult to supervise it. Also, it must be easily reachable via public transport.”
“Sex work is a normal job and the idea is not to chase prostitution from the city,” the council said.
It said the two choices mooted are a sex hotel or an “erotic center” which will be a “sex hotel plus, plus, plus.”
The erotic center will not just cater to pleasures of the flesh but also house a beauty salon, a hair dresser and a tanning studio.
The council said it hoped to finalize its plans before the summer.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
White House flack gets busted after claiming Trump ‘barely knows’ GOPer who took pardon offer to Assange
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump "barely knows" former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has been linked to a possible pardon for Julian Assange.
At a pre-trial hearing earlier on Wednesday, Assange asserted that he had been offered a pardon in exchange for publicly denying that Russia hacked Democratic National Committee servers during the 2016 election campaign.
Rohrabacher admitted in 2017 that he had tried to broker a deal between Assange and the White House.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Fox News host grills WH spokesman on why Trump is ignoring Barr’s call to stop tweeting
During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley addressed reports of tension between President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr over comments Barr made suggesting that he's fed up with Trump's tweeting. According to Gidley, the relationship between the two is strong.
Gidley was then pressed by America's Newsroom anchor Ed Henry on reports that Barr is considering resigning over Trump's tweets about the Roger Stone case.
Breaking Banner
‘Didn’t Trump want the death penalty for drug offenses?’: White House mocked for claim Blagojevich was freed to combat ‘aggressive sentencing’
During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley addressed President Trump's recent pardons and commutations, specifically the commutation of Rod Blagojevich, suggesting it was done in an effort to clamp down on "aggressive sentencing" by prosecutors.
"The fact is, the president is clearly against excessive sentencing," Gidley said. "Whether it's Rod Blagojevich or Alice Johnson, he's focused on making sure people who serve time in prison, who have rehabilitated, who show regret and show remorse, don't have to rot away in a jail cell their whole life."