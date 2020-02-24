Amy Sherald painted Michelle Obama, and it became a sensation. But many people didn’t get it, and to her, that’s just fine
CHICAGO — Amy Sherald has heard the complaints about her official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.‘Why is she gray?’ ‘It doesn’t look like her.’ They came up again as the artist appeared in a public forum recently at Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Bank. At the sold-out event to unveil the new book “The Obama Portraits,” one of her questioners even brought up the instant, sharp reaction of Black Twitter, which, like most Twitter demographics, is not shy in its judgments.“I feel like anything that comes along with something that’s very public is going to bring along some criticism,” Sh…
Utah animal sanctuary draws intrepid travelers looking for something different
KANAB, Utah — During my three decades as a travel writer, this was the first time I had found myself in the doghouse. Literally. I was in the Puppy Pre-school at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary’s Dogtown, cuddling an affectionate pit bull mix named Challah. She was the last of her litter, and if there is any justice in the world, this adorable mutt has already found or will soon find her forever home.In the meantime, she — and others like her — receive lots of TLC from the passionate staff at Best Friends. Let me amend that — Challah and others both like and unlike her. Here, in this sprawling 3... (more…)
Trump butchers language during massive India welcome rally — as crowd walks out on his speech
President Donald Trump butchered several Indian words during a speech on his first official visit to the country.
Trump addressed a massive public rally Monday in Gujarat, the home state of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and struggled to pronounce several words, reported BBC.
The U.S. president bungled his pronunciation of Ahmedabad, the city where he was speaking, and the name of Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda.
Trump, who entered to the music of Elton John, also called the Vedas -- ancient Hindu texts -- the "Vestas."