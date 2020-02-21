Analysts see less political threat for health insurers in election
The primary season has only just begun, yet analysts with Deutsche Bank said the race for the presidential nominee in the Democratic Party is looking better for health insurers.In a research report published this week, analysts with the investment bank said that managed-care stocks are up 20% since September 2019 when U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took an early lead in the party’s primary.Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., have called for big changes in the U.S. health care system, such as a Medicare for All proposal from Sanders that would completely eliminate the private health in…
A new poll of 2020 swing states shows just how important Pennsylvania will be
President Donald Trump trails his potential Democratic rivals in Pennsylvania and Michigan and leads outright in Wisconsin, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of the three Rust Belt swing states that cemented the president’s 2016 victory.Trump is within close range of the Democrats in Pennsylvania and Michigan, however, the survey shows.“Three different states, three different scenarios,” said Mary Snow, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst. “One constant — the economy.”In Pennsylvania, Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former New York City May... (more…)
Trump is trying to break a big 2016 campaign promise
Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security are among the most popular federal programs out there. A 2019 Pew Research poll showed majorities across all parties and demographics opposing cuts to Social Security. A Public Policy Polling survey that same year found broad opposition to slashing Medicaid or Medicare.The programs are so popular that Donald Trump himself, back in his 2016 campaign, promised to keep his hands off of them. And in his State of the Union address on Feb. 4, he reiterated what he called “an ironclad pledge to American families” to “always protect your Medicare and your Social ... (more…)
Democrats think campaigning on health care will flip Texas House seat. But will the nominee also need star power?
Democrats who want to be Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter's challenger in November think focusing on health care will turn the 31st District north of Austin blue. But Republicans, who have long held the seat, say their opponents won't have much luck without a high-profile candidate like 2018's MJ Hegar, who is now focusing on a U.S. Senate run.