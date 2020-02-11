Quantcast
Andrew Yang suspended his presidential bid after polls closed in New Hampshire’s primary

Published

1 min ago

on

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday as polls closed in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary.

Yang, bolstered by the energetic supporters in his “Yang Gang,” ran a surprisingly strong race for somebody who has never held elective office.

His bid raised the profile of the idea of a “universal basic income” to help voters survive major shifts in employment driven by automation.

