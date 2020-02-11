Andrew Yang suspended his presidential bid after polls closed in New Hampshire’s primary

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday as polls closed in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary.

Yang, bolstered by the energetic supporters in his “Yang Gang,” ran a surprisingly strong race for somebody who has never held elective office.

His bid raised the profile of the idea of a “universal basic income” to help voters survive major shifts in employment driven by automation.

New: Sources tell CNN @AndrewYang plans to suspend his campaign. One source telling me that the “MATH just didnt work out” — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) February 12, 2020

Zach Graumann, Yang’s campaign manager, also told me: "It was an honor and disappointment for him (Yang) to be the only person of color on that (December) debate stage and left in the race at a high level…It's not reflective of the entire country." Yang to speak at 8:15 p.m. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 12, 2020