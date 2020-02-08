Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-Trump protester in MAGA community unloads on his neighbors: ‘What’s wrong with these people?’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, the Washington Post profiled Ed McGinty, the Florida retiree in The Villages who went viral last week for setting up with a golf cart covered in signs labeling President Donald Trump a “racist,” a “filthy pig,” and a “sexual predator.”

“Raised Irish Catholic in Philadelphia, the 71-year-old retired real estate broker has always been a Democrat, just like his parents before him,” wrote Brittany Shammas. “But the last time he remembers being especially politically motivated was when Hubert Humphrey ran against Richard Nixon in 1968. After that, he’d wake up the morning after Election Day, find out George W. Bush or another Republican had won and say, ‘Okay, well, back to work.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The election of Trump was the first time since the 60s that woke a political fire in McGinty. “When Trump won, it changed the whole ballgame for me. I thought to myself, ‘This was supposed to be a joke. What’s wrong with these people?'”

The Villages, one of Florida’s most famous retirement communities, is extremely conservative. Republicans outnumber Democrats two to one. As a consequence, McGinty has received a great deal of abuse for his protest, being labeled a “baby killer” and a “dumbass” by some local residents. “These people down here are emboldened because there’s so many of them,” said McGinty said. “And they really try to intimidate any Democrat that even sticks his head above water.”

He added that he won’t be silenced. “I’m proud that I’m standing up for what’s right. There’s never been a doubt in my mind that what I’m doing is right.”

Chris Stanley, president of The Villages Democratic Club, says that the community has become far more polarized than it used to be. “There was always a divide, but we coexisted. There would be some good-natured back and forth, but your neighbors were your friends. You’d have dinner with the Republicans because it wasn’t a big deal … These days, the division in the country shows up best in The Villages because now the Republicans, they won’t golf with you anymore, or you don’t want to golf with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Friday night massacre’: Experts say Trump firing of 3 officials including Sondland and Vindman is a ‘criminal’ offense

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump late Friday afternoon and evening ended the week by firing three administration and White House officials, he blames for his impeachment in a campaign of retribution that some experts are calling illegal.

Trump not only had Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman transferred out of the White House, he had him fired from his National Security Post and escorted out of the building. Vindman’s twin brother, who also works on the NSC, was summarily fired and escorted out as well, as The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

I have seen the future: Donald Trump is going to get worse

Published

53 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

The only thing Donald Trump didn't do in his victory-lap appearance in the East Room on Thursday was announce the pending arrest of Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi. He did everything else. He told his roomful of hacks and sycophants that the impeachment trial "was all bullshit." They cheered. He called the Democrats and lone Republican who favored his impeachment and removal from office "the crookedest, most dishonest, dirtiest people I've ever known," "lowlifes," "stone-cold crazy," "evil," "sick," "corrupt," "scum," "bad," "horrible," "vicious" and "leakers." Stammering, wheezing, snorting and sniffling, he said those who impeached him were "mean." His fans applauded. They screamed. They laughed: Fox host Laura Ingraham; Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, whom Trump called "so great, so tough, and so smart"; Rep. Devin Nunes of California, "this congressman who kept going into basements, into files, he'll find any document"; and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a "top, top wrestler." Every single one of them laughed and shouted their encouragement as the man who has told more than 15,000 lies since taking office called his Democratic enemies "liars."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump’s State of the Union address was a white Christian nationalist dog whistle

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Amid the ripping paper and misbegotten medals, Trump’s State of the Union address promised nationalism with a distinctly Christian bent.

Trump wants to steal $5 billion from public schools (which he decried as “failing government schools”) to give to private, i.e., Christian, schools. Trump wants to roll back reproductive rights and ban abortion. But more than anything, Trump wants to weaponize religious freedom. If he is successful there, it will be a win for his war against abortion and public schools too. He said:

My administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America, we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image