Anti-white supremacist silent disco hits Hollywood art fair
An anti-white supremacist silent disco broke out on Hollywood’s oldest major studio lot Friday as Frieze Los Angeles, a major art fair, opened its doors to A-listers and collectors.
Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, created the dance work “Fuck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free” in response to the politics of US President Donald Trump.
“So much of the last four years under this administration there has been a lot of anger, fear, helplessness,” she told AFP. “And whenever I feel that way in my personal life, I usually go and dance.”
The piece sees visitors don headphones and join a choreographed line dance.
Her project is part of Frieze’s second show in Los Angeles — a city which has historically struggled to maintain an international art fair, but is increasingly drawing wealthy collectors including local A-listers.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Natalie Portman were among visitors to a Thursday preview, where Kendall Jenner purchased an abstract light installation by California artist James Turrell.
“Obviously being in LA means there is a wealth of celebrities and people in the movie industry, who are based here in the city, and many of them do actually collect art,” said Victoria Siddall, Frieze’s global director.
New York remains the art market’s global capital but Los Angeles represents a significant niche, she added.
“The West Coast is a very long way from the East Coast and they are very different places with different cultures, different artistic communities,” said Siddall.
Outside the physical confines of Frieze’s tent, where paintings have traded hands for millions of dollars, artists like Cullors have been invited to showcase projects on Paramount Studios’ famous backlot replica of New York streets.
Several pieces draw on the movies for inspiration.
One replica Manhattan brownstone houses an exhibition dedicated to the representation — or lack — of Latino filmmakers in the movies.
Another invites visitors to play a bizarre game of chess inside an isometric grid made of wool from endangered sheep — all apparently inspired by an episode of “Star Trek” that was filmed close by.
One week after the Oscars drew fire for its lack of diversity, Cullors says her message is as appropriate for the movie industry as the art world.
Hollywood “has been white for far too long,” she told AFP.
“Los Angeles is one of the places that’s doing the best work at having a more multi-racial, more connected art world,” Cullors added.
“But it’s still very white, it’s still very secluded, it’s still very elitist.”
Popular US TV show creates buzz with ‘throuple’ episode
A popular US television show that follows potential home buyers as they search for their dream property has created a buzz for featuring a "throuple" in one of its latest episodes.
The episode that aired Wednesday night on HGTV show "House Hunters" followed Brian, Lori and Geli on their quest for a home big enough for the trio, including a master bedroom with three sinks.
The house in the western US state of Colorado also had to accommodate Brian and Lori's two kids aged 10 and 12.
The show, titled "Three's Not A Crowd In Colorado Springs," marked the first time the long-running series has featured a throuple -- or three people in a polyamorous relationship.
Breaking Banner
Trump has only been giving ‘lip service’ to Black voters and they’re not buying it: ex-White House official
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman threw cold water on the president's efforts to win over Black voters ahead of the 2020 election.
"Let's go back, I worked in the Clinton White House as Deputy Associate Director of Personnel," said Newman. "When I met Donald Trump, he was a Democrat. His policies at the time aligned with my policies. Let's be clear on my track record. Donald Trump, some of the things he did after he got into office were not known to African-American voters. He did enjoy an 8 percent turnout for African-American votes, 13 percent among African-American men."
Breaking Banner
Trump accused of ‘quid pro quo’ — again
President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to propose a quid pro quo to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, suggesting he may reverse his administration's ban on New Yorkers participating in expedited travel programs if the state drops its lawsuits against him.
Trump linked his administration's ban on New Yorkers from certain Trusted Traveler programs to the state's "unnecessary lawsuits" in a tweet before his meeting with Cuomo, a Democrat, at the White House.
"He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic], start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don't bring Fredo!" Trump wrote, using his demeaning nickname for Cuomo's brother: CNN host Chris Cuomo.