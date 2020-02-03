Anxiety from the news: A psychologist explains how to cope with it in 2020
Dr. Lynn Bufkais a clinical psychologistand senior director of practice research and policy at the American Psychological Association, and has expertise in the intersections between anxiety, stress, and cultural issues.I spoke with her about how to manage one’s own anxiety when the news cycle is especially stressful, the importance of remembering what’s realistic, and how to be mindful of one’s health when you’re afraid of getting sick.This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.If people are already naturally anxious, can large news events exacerbate that?One of the features of a…
Latest Headlines
Jeff Bezos sued by his girlfriend’s brother — the reported leaker of the Bezos nudes
This Jeff Bezos drama gets richer and richer.The world’s wealthiest man was sued by his girlfriend’s brother Friday, Fox Business reported. Michael Sanchez, older brother of former Bezos mistress and current Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, is suing the Amazon founder for defamation.In the lawsuit, Michael Sanchez says Bezos accused him of leaking nude pictures to the National Enquirer, and that the accusation is false and has damaged his reputation, according to Fox Business.Sanchez has consistently denied being the source of the leaked nudes, but basically everyone else involved in the scand... (more…)
2020 Election
Bernie vs Biden: Two septuagenarians lead Democratic field ahead of Iowa caucus
He’s the oldest candidate in the White House race, but Bernie Sanders has managed, yet again, to energise young voters with polls showing him running neck and neck with former US vice president Joe Biden in the Iowa caucus. But the first test of the US presidential race is known for throwing up surprises.As the first vote in the 2020 Democratic race to challenge US President Donald Trumpkicks off in the Midwestern state of Iowa Monday, Sanders has emerged as a candidate on the rise, with the 78-year-old Vermont senator tied with Biden, 77, in several polls.Biden and Sanders were tied at 25 per... (more…)
2020 Election
In politics-crazy Iowa, one Democratic couple simply can’t agree
The signs planted in the snow-covered yard outside their Iowa City home announce the clashing priorities of those living inside: Rod Sullivan and Melissa Fath support opposing candidates in the Democratic presidential vote to be held Monday in their Midwestern state.
With the vote drawing near, the amiable but politically active couple have little time to chat.
Each has donned a T-shirt in the colors of his or her favored candidate while preparing to go knocking on neighborhood doors in hopes of winning undecided voters over to their camp.
Sullivan, 54, currently the chairman of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, supports progressive senator Elizabeth Warren.