As suicide rates climb, crisis centers expand
PHOENIX — On a recent Wednesday at 9:47 a.m., two police cars pulled up to Recovery Response Center, a one-story stucco building on a main highway in Peoria, 13 miles from downtown Phoenix.A lanky, sandy-haired man compliantly walked with two officers through an entrance marked “police/EMS drop off.” Three minutes later, the officers walked out, got into their cars and drove away.Ten minutes after that, the 27-year-old was sitting in a small office with a counselor asking him why the police had brought him in. In an even tone, he explained that the government was out to get him, he felt threat…
CNN’s Acosta calls out Trump to his face: ‘Our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours’
CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday got into a heated exchange with President Donald Trump after the president attacked the integrity of his network during a press conference in India.
During the press conference, after Acosta asked Trump a question about Russian interference in the upcoming presidential election, Trump attacked CNN and accused the network of having "the worst record in broadcasting." He then made a reference to an unspecified "apology" that CNN supposedly made earlier in the week for reporting false information.
Acosta, however, was ready to hit back.
"Mr. President, I think that our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours," he replied.
Trump again attacks US intel agencies from India when asked about Russian election interference
President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked about reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election during a press conference in India -- and he used it as an opportunity to once again attack American intelligence agencies.
During his press conference, Trump alleged that no intelligence officials told him about Russian efforts to help his campaign even though they had briefed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the ways Russia was working to boost his chances in the Democratic primary.
"Intelligence never told me!" he complained.
He then accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of leaking the information about Russian wanting to help Trump and Sanders, although he cited no evidence to back up this claim.
Trump trashes Sonia Sotomayor during press conference in India
President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during a press conference in India.
When asked about his demands that Sotomayor recuse from all cases regarding his administration, Trump slammed the Obama-appointed Supreme Court justice for supposedly being unfair to him.
"Her statement was so inappropriate," he complained. "Such a terrible statement for a Supreme Court justice!"
Fox News reporter John Roberts then pointed out to Trump that Sotomayor was simply stating that the Trump administration runs to the Supreme Court seeking emergency relief more than past administrations.