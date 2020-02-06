At National Prayer Breakfast Trump waves newspaper to brag about acquittal while Pelosi delivers prayer for poor and persecuted
The contrasts could not have been any more stark. A smiling President Donald Trump shows up 40 minutes late to the National Prayer Breakfast, gleefully grabbing several newspapers to brag about his acquittal, waving them in the air to celebrate himself. Contrast that with a respectfully solemn Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivering a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.
Here, a portion of Speaker Pelosi’s remarks:
Trump did not applaud for Pelosi’s prayer pic.twitter.com/oe5cSATXdL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
Trump uses National Prayer Breakfast to attack Pelosi for praying for him
President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney for justifying their impeachment actions on religious grounds.
The president complained at the National Prayer Breakfast that he had been put through an "ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people" who were trying to destroy him and his evangelical followers.
"They know what they are doing is wrong," he told the gathering, "but they put themselves far ahead of our great country."
Trump seemed especially peeved that Romney justified his vote to convict by citing his religious principles, and he took a shot at Pelosi for saying she was praying for him in the midst of the impeachment saga.
CNN
Ana Navarro buries ‘little boy’ Donald Trump Jr. for his attacks on Mitt Romney
CNN's Ana Navarro on Thursday applauded Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power charges, while also brushing off attacks from Trump son Donald Trump Jr.
When asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota what she made of Trump Jr. calling Romney a "p*ssy" on his Instagram account, Navarro responded dismissively.
"I really don't even want to spend any time talking about that little boy and his father and how inappropriate they are," she said.