Auschwitz Memorial upset over scene in new Amazon series ‘Hunters’
The Auschwitz museum has slammed Amazon’s new television series “Hunters,” saying that a fictionalised scene from the show starring Al Pacino was “dangerous” and would encourage “future deniers.”
“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors,” the Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the Nazi death camp in Poland, tweeted on its official account.
“Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature,” it said. “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a scene from the series that showed humans used as chess pieces.
The drama series, which stars Pacino as a Holocaust survivor, is set in 1977 and follows a group of Nazi hunters who discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials living in the US and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich.
The series, advertised on its website as being inspired by true events, premiered on Amazon’s streaming service last Friday.
Its creator, David Weil, hit back at the criticism on Monday, saying in a lengthy statement sent to AFP that he had visited the death camp, where his grandmother was imprisoned.
“While ‘Hunters’ is a dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events,” he said. “But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be.
“In creating this series it was most important for me to consider what I believe to be the ultimate question and challenge of telling a story about the Holocaust: how do I do so without borrowing from a real person’s specific life or experience?”
Referring to the “chess match” scene, he said it was a “fictionalized event.”
“Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series?” he said. “To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme — and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims.
“And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed?” he added. “After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture — and even incidents of cruel ‘games’ –- against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.”
Operated by Nazi Germany from 1940 until 1945 in then-occupied Poland, Auschwitz was part of a vast and brutal network of camps across Europe set up as part of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” of genocide against an estimated 10 million European Jews.
Nazi Germany killed more than 1.1 million people at Auschwitz, most of them Jewish.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Ukraine worries Trump’s purge will embolden Putin: ‘Russia is getting more ambitious’
President Donald Trump's purge of disloyal staffers has Ukrainians concerned that Russia will ramp up its aggression.
Oleksandr Danylyuk, the former chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, fears Russia will exploit a post-impeachment opening to ramp up its political influence operations against his country in their ongoing war, reported The Daily Beast.
In particular, Danylyuk is concerned that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is putting Ukraine at risk by strengthening administration ties to corrupt, Kremlin-linked politicians in Kyiv.
Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
Egypt’s ousted former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.
The former Egyptian strongman was under house arrest since he was ousted on February 11, 2011 after three decades in power. Mubarak suffered from health problems following his ouster and arrest, and his medical state was the cause of several often contradictory reports. Earlier this week, his son, Alaa Mubarak tweeted that his son was still in an intensive care unit (ICU) weeks after undergoing surgery.
Breaking Banner
The FBI is investigating massive embezzlement of Border Patrol union funds
The FBI is investigating the disappearance of some $500,000 from the coffers of the powerful uniorepresenting the country’s roughly 20,000 Border Patrol agents, said the organization’s national president, Brandon Judd.
Judd said the probe is focused on identifying the individuals responsible for siphoning the money from the bank accounts of the union’s El Paso branch in recent years.
“We know the FBI is looking at it,” said Judd, head of the National Border Patrol Council, which has forged a close alliance with President Donald Trump.
Under the Trump administration, the Border Patrol, a once obscure federal agency, has been thrust into the center of a rancorous debate over immigration policy, facing intense criticism over the squalid conditions in the agency’s overcrowded detention facilities, a string of migrant deaths and revelations that some 9,500 current and former agents were part of a private Facebook group that included vulgar and misogynistic content.