Autographs and no apologies as Rod Blagojevich returns home: ‘I didn’t do the things they said I did. They lied on me’

Published

1 min ago

on

CHICAGO — With 20 minutes to spare, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich landed in Chicago the same day his 14-year prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, signing autographs at O’Hare International Airport as he continued to insist on his innocence.Repeating, “There’s no place like home,” Blagojevich stepped off the jetway bridge and immediately thanked Trump.“I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump, and I will be for as long as I live,” Blagojevich told reporters. “He didn’t have to do this. He’s a Republican president. I was a Democratic governor. But he’s a man who’s not…

2020 Election

Here’s the single best way Democrats can beat Trump — and one group’s plan to do it

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Pessimism about defeating President Donald Trump has spiked among Democratic strategists in recent months, between the tangled mess that is the Democratic presidential primary field and a series of polls showing tight races in the critical states Democrats need to flip.

But according to The Daily Beast, one group thinks they have the secret formula for beating Trump — and it's the same formula that led Democrats to victory in the 2018 midterm elections: Protect the Affordable Care Act.

2020 Election

Nearly half of the Americans who almost never vote are the key to winning the 2020 election

Published

46 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

A new study has analyzed the nearly 92 million nonvoters in the U.S. -- about half of eligible voters -- and now it's up to candidates and their teams to figure out how to motivate them to exercise that fundamental right.

The Knight Foundation released the results Wednesday of “The 100 Million Project,” the largest survey ever of chronic nonvoters in an attempt to figure out why they rarely or never cast ballots, reported Politico Magazine.

Breaking Banner

GOP’s portrayal of Trump as a corruption fighter torn to shreds as ‘complete nonsense’

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Republicans who defended President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings insisted that he wasn't trying to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate his political foes, but was instead sincerely concerned about fighting corruption abroad.

CNN's John Avlon, however, argued on Wednesday that Trump showed these claims were "complete nonsense" after he unleashed a slew of pardons and commutations for corrupt former public officials, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who both were sent to prison after being found guilty of abusing their offices for personal gain.

