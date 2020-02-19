Autographs and no apologies as Rod Blagojevich returns home: ‘I didn’t do the things they said I did. They lied on me’
CHICAGO — With 20 minutes to spare, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich landed in Chicago the same day his 14-year prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, signing autographs at O’Hare International Airport as he continued to insist on his innocence.Repeating, “There’s no place like home,” Blagojevich stepped off the jetway bridge and immediately thanked Trump.“I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump, and I will be for as long as I live,” Blagojevich told reporters. “He didn’t have to do this. He’s a Republican president. I was a Democratic governor. But he’s a man who’s not…
