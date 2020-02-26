Back to the earth: Human composting could become legal in California
SACRAMENTO — In California, death could soon get a little greener.California lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for human remains to be composted into soil, a process called “natural organic reduction,” with the end result being a nutrient-dense soil “that can be returned to families or donated to conservation land,” according to a statement from bill sponsor Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, a Democrat.“This service will provide an additional option for California residents that is more environmentally friendly and gives them another choice for burial,” Garcia said in a statement….
Back to the earth: Human composting could become legal in California
The unbelievable history of con artists
What is real can seem pretty arbitrary. It’s easy to be fooled by misinformation disguised as news and deepfake videos showing people doing things they never did or said. Inaccurate information – even deliberately wrong information – doesn’t just come from snake-oil salesmen, door-to-door hucksters and TV shopping channels anymore.Even the president of the United Statesneeds constant fact-checking. To date, he has made an average of 15false or misleading public claims every day of his presidency, according to a tally from the Washington Post.The study of business historyreveals that people eve... (more…)
‘It is quite startling’: 4 photos from space show Australia before and after the recent rain
Warragamba Dam, SydneyStuart Khan, water systems researcher and professor of civil and environmental engineering.This map from Digital Earth Australiashows a significant increase in water stored in Lake Burragorang. Lake Burragorang is the name of water body maintained behind the Warragamba Dam wall and the images show mainly the southern source to the lake, which is the Wollondilly River. A short section of the Coxs River source is also visible at the top of the images.The Warragamba catchment received around 240mm of rain during the second week of February, which produced around 1,000 giga-l... (more…)