‘Beg to be tried as a white man’: Disgust follows Roger Stone’s light sentence — while people of color sit in jail for less

Judge Amy Berman Jackson was the target of serious attacks by President Donald Trump’s supporters and Roger Stone himself. When the Justice Department encouraged seven to nine years in prison for Stone, Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr freaked out, rewriting the sentencing memo that was ultimately ignored by the new prosecutors.

But Stone wasn’t given the hefty sentence that Trump and his followers assumed Stone would get. Instead, he got a fairly light sentence of just over three years.

Leading up to the sentence, Berman Jackson was blasted on Twitter. So, it’s unclear how Trump and his followers will manage to attack the judge for the sentence. Some still managed to do it, saying Stone shouldn’t have been sentenced to any time at all.

You mean to tell me that an Illegal Alien can go home after killing an American, but Roger Stone, who hasn't harmed anyone, is giving 40 months in jail. This is straight Bull shht! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) February 20, 2020

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said on MSNBC that she doesn’t anticipate any appeals court would overturn the sentence.

You can see below the frustration and anger from those on Twitter after Stone’s light sentence was handed down.

Stone gets three years. I'm telling you all, if you ever get caught out there, BEG to be tried as a white man. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 20, 2020

From the people who brought you "lock her up!" and "Hillary for prison" comes this sequel: https://t.co/yViyyZrfCj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020

I’ve tried to resist predictions in the Trump era but this one is irresistible: Roger Stone will NOT serve 40 months in prison. Will Trump let him spend even one night in prison? — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 20, 2020

Seems like a good day to pull this up…..

Enjoy prison Roger Stone! #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/GDMa4tCWsQ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 20, 2020

Still, my prediction is that he'll serve zero of it, because Donald Trump will pardon him and the entire DOJ will shrug and go back to work. We live in an authoritarian states and all our institutions are just for show now. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 20, 2020

Reminder: Crystal Mason is facing 5 years in prison for thinking she was eligible to vote when she wasn’t. 5 years for participating in democracy. Roger Stone gets 40 months for trying to destroy it. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison. A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of 3-6 years in prison for stealing a jacket. — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 20, 2020

Tanya McDowell got 12 yrs for "stealing" an education: lying about where she lived to send her 6 yr old son to a better school. She was homeless. Roger Stone got 40 months for 7 felony counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements It's the injustice, stupid. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 20, 2020

While it's easy to get bogged down in the weeds about the sentencing length for Roger Stone, remember that the bigger story here is that another – ANOTHER – member of the Trump team is now going to prison for many years. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness. He did it to cover up for Trump. His sentence is justified. It should go without saying, but to pardon Stone when his crimes were committed to protect Trump would be a breathtaking act of corruption. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2020

BREAKING: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. Not enough. But at least it’s something. And also, only a criminal would pardon him. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone got 3 years. A black man named Gary Ewing got 25 to life for stealing 3 golf clubs. In 2003. Does anyone think this system isn’t broken? — Alex Falsnamo (@LolOverruled) February 20, 2020

Black woman, Crystal Mason, accidentally filled in a provisional ballot got 5 years. White dude, Roger Stone, lies to The FBI, Congress and intimidated witnesses gets 3 years. And people out there bitching that the white dude didn't get a fair shake. Oh Fuck All The Way Off. — YS (@NYinLA2121) February 20, 2020

Here, hold out your hand. (Smack) Now, go about your business. Roger Stone's sentence is a joke. And, Trump is gearing up to pardon him – that's what this last week has been about. Just one of the many reasons this November is – #VoteBlueNoMatterWho https://t.co/OuF6LcssYa — WriterIowa (@writeriowa) February 20, 2020

.@glennkirschner2 #rogerstone sentence was unjustly within the reduced suggestion, but takes away any @gop argument that the sentence was unfair. Hopefully increases odds he will remain in jail. Of course fake @potus will say he’s innocent. Wise decision, #JudgeJackson⚖️ — Trump is a criminal. Warren has a plan for that. (@Barrabarra5) February 20, 2020

I should say that my time in Iraq was longer than Roger Stone's prison sentence because, more than likely, my 17-year-old niece who has never left the US has already spent more time in Iraq than he will in prison. — 𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚘 (@abeltrev) February 20, 2020

WTF? There are people busted for pot sentenced to far more time than Roger Stone. — GOPigs (@GOPhony) February 20, 2020

Another day, another @realDonaldTrump loyalist is convicted, this time for lying to Congress and witness tampering. I’ll say this about these jokers: They sure do stay on brand.#RogerStone https://t.co/EHUGGbUwtW — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) February 20, 2020

What I don’t understand is if it was all BS, why lie to Congress and Obstruct?! Roger Stone obviously did those things (lie & obstruct) so he should be convicted. pic.twitter.com/2HyZCuAa6w — TheLibInMe ツ (@babyboi_82) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone's been playing dirty tricks and undermining democracy since (at least) the 1970s. No sentence would adequately punish him for all his foppish freedom quashing.#RogerStoneSentencing — Lita Smith-Mines 🌊 (@LitaTweets) February 20, 2020

How fortunate for roger stone that he is not black or brown. Just a short stint at club fed then corrupt donnie will pardon him. Same show diff actor. #trumpsLawlessRegime — sue duncan (@moon_dancer09) February 20, 2020

Tonight, around the country, there will be black people spending the night in jail after not being able to make cash bail for things like stealing diapers or baby formula. Meanwhile, Roger Stone will sleep in his own bed, even after threatening a federal judge with assassination — Bob Lynch (@BobLynchpin) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone getting 3 years in prison is a slap on the wrist for his decades of crime. Of course, if he was black and had been caught with a bit of pot or cocaine, he'd have gotten 20+ years to life. — Artie (@coffeegeekguy) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone Lying to Congress and Subverting the "Foundation of Democracy": 40 Months Black Man Stealing Candy Bar: 20 Years to Life Being Donald Trump's Criminal BFF: Priceless#RogerStoneSentencing — Bear Nudel (@BearNudel) February 20, 2020

I really don’t care that the judge ignored mandatory sentencing guidelines for Roger Stone, Trump will pardon him anyway.

But I do wonder what every black man in prison serving 15yrs or more for marijuana is thinking about this white mans justice. #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/sF0orswN7j — Rhonda (@RhondaBarket) February 20, 2020

Reality Winner is in jail for 5 YEARS for leaking the doc that make us all aware of Russia's interference in our election. A black woman in TX got 5 YEARS for voting by accident. Roger Stone should have gotten MUCH LONGER. Spare us this nonsense "take." — DiDi (@austenphile11) February 20, 2020

If you’re black and try to send your child to a better school, you get prison time, but if you’re white, obstruct justice, tamper with witnesses and lie under oath, you get a slap on the wrist. 🇺🇸 #ThisIsAmerica #RogerStone — Jamaal (@amastop02) February 20, 2020

I wonder how much longer of a sentence #RogerStone would have got if he was black and had weed in his pocket? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 🦄The Great & Powerful Oz🌈 (@OFemmeFataleZ) February 20, 2020

Pretty sure Roger Stone got a lighter sentence than a black or brown jaywalker would get. #rogerstone — Cousin Steve in Cali☀️ (@sgman) February 20, 2020