Bill Barr has finally implemented his ‘vision’ that the president ‘needs to be above the law’: Ex-Deputy AG
Following a column he wrote trashing Attorney General William Barr as “un-American,” former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer — who served in the Justice Department before Barr was appointed for the first time under President George W. H. Bush — told CNN in greater detail his impression of Barr’s worldview.
“One of the ultimate reasons that Bill Barr needs to go is, he’s made clear his views for a very long time,” said Ayer. “The clearest statement was in the memo he wrote. He wrote a memo back in the middle of 2018 … some people thought it was an audition memo to be attorney general. It talks about how the powers of the president are such even having this investigation was improper. He said the president is the executive branch, and that he necessarily has complete and unlimited discretion to oversee criminal cases. He said the thing that the president said not long ago.”
“You’ve known Bill Barr for about 40 years,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Now you’re calling him, in this article, ‘un-American’ … strong words. Has he changed over those 40 years or what?”
“I don’t know that he’s changed, because he’s always had a really strong view that the executive ought to have a great deal of power,” said Ayer. “I’ve never known how far it would go, and there was never any reason to test it because when he was attorney general under George H. W. Bush, George H. W. Bush had no interest in being an autocrat. Now he’s won the job of an attorney general under a president that wants to be an autocrat.”
“I think it’s fair to say, and I think most people would agree with me, that the central tenet of our legal system and our justice system is that no person is above the law,” continued Ayer. “Bill Barr’s vision is different. There’s one man, one person who needs to be above the law, and that’s the president. He’s carried that out. This is the really important thing. He said that before he became attorney general, but he’s now carried it out in many steps as he became the attorney general.”
The depths of Trump’s paranoia: One person who may know him the best explains what’s ahead
President Donald Trump's biographer, Michael d'Antonio, knows a great deal about his life, his behavior, and his long history of paranoia. A piece in The New York Times Monday summed up the president's state of mind during the impeachment with one word: "paranoid."
Speaking to the long history of paranoia, d'Antonio recalled that in Trump's book The Art of the Comeback, he wrote ten tips for an effective comeback. No. 3, he said, was "be paranoid."
"He thinks that paranoia is an effective strategy when it comes to managing people and when it comes to doing business," said the biographer. "And I think all of the attitudes that we see him bring into the presidency are things that evidence themselves early in his life. So, he's never trusted people very readily and is very quick to identify someone as an enemy. And then try to root out those who aren't loyal enough. So paranoia is something that's always been a trait for the president, and he considers it a useful, even constructive thing."
Trump lawyer goes down in flames trying to explain away Bill Barr’s corruption
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig took former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz to the cleaners when he tried to defend Attorney General William Barr's conduct.
Schultz initially tried to claim that the 2,000 federal prosecutors calling for Barr's resignation had a political axe to grind. "You have a lot of folks that have a partisan agenda pushing this thing out, before the facts have really, have really been discovered, as it relates to what happened," said Schultz. "And Barr is vehement about stating that, you know, that decision was made long before any of the tweets, long before — and before the president made my statements on this matter ... he has to have the trust in the folks that are working below him."
Congressman nails John Bolton: He had his chance to ‘speak truth to power’ when it was important
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) excoriated former National Security Adviser John Bolton for trying to sell information that should have been divulged to impeachment investigators in his book.
"He had every opportunity to voluntarily come forward. He refused, despite the fact that many others did," said Heck. "What John Bolton is interested in, frankly, is selling as many copies of his book as he can, period, full stop."
"I want to reiterate what Vivian [Salama] heard John Bolton say, on one of many critical questions that would be asked of someone who was so closely involved in the discussions, in the thinking of Donald Trump around the time of everything that was going on with Ukraine is, asked if he agreed with Donald Trump's characterization that the July 25 phone call was 'perfect,'" said anchor Kate Bolduan. "And his response tonight was, 'You'll love chapter 14.' Just to reiterate, what is stopping him from speaking out? He says the threat of legal action from the executive branch. Do you believe it?"