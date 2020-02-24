Quantcast
Bill Barr’s former classmates: AG has long been motivated by ruthless ambition and ‘fascist’ instincts

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General William Barr recently expressed frustration over President Donald Trump’s interference in the criminal case of veteran GOP operative Roger Stone, who on February 20, was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison on charges ranging from jury tampering to lying to Congress. But journalist Adrian Feinberg, in an article for the Independent, expresses great skepticism over the possibility that any real tension is developing between Trump and Barr — whose authoritarian leanings, according to Feinberg, make him make him a perfect attorney general for the president.

“Despite the public break with Trump and the recent reports of extant resignation plans,” Feinberg reports, “sources who’ve known Barr over the years aren’t convinced that he’s going anywhere anytime soon. Barr, they say, has exactly what he wants in Trump, namely a president whose lack of firm convictions — except for a sense that his allies should never face criminal convictions — has allowed his third attorney general to have free rein.”

For his article, Feinberg interviewed some people who have known the 69-year-old Barr for decades — and they described him as someone who is motivated by a ruthless type of ambition and authoritarian instincts. One of the interviewees, Jonathan Smith, who knew Barr when they were students at Horace Mann High School in New York City, described the attorney general as someone who has long been “radically right wing.”

“I don’t even know if Trump has an ideology,” Smith told The Independent,  “but I think Barr does. I don’t think he’s uncomfortable with the idea of a certain kind of authoritarianism being wielded towards those ends, and he sees Trump as someone who isn’t going to be circumspect about it.”

In the early 1990s, Barr served as U.S. attorney general under President George H.W. Bush — and criminal defense attorney Jimmy Lohman was highly critical of Barr even back then. Lohman, who also knew Barr from Horace Mann, noted that Barr picketed an event at Horace Mann High School because it was serving as a fundraiser for the NAACP. According to Lohman, Barr believes in “some weird ass version of Catholicism” and “almost unlimited executive power” — and Barr’s “fascist” views made Trump appealing to him.

“There are people out there who are fascist; William Barr, in my view, is one,” Lohman told the Independent. “And I evidently picked up on that a long, long time ago.”

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex assault and rape — cleared on two charges

Published

1 min ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape, but cleared on two charges.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the four-week rape trial, where prosecutors laid out evidence the 67-year-old Weinstein had raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

They also presented testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s, but that statute of limitations had run out on that case.

Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno told jurors that prosecutors had spun a "sinister tale" because they lacked the evidence to convict Weinstein, and she claimed the two victims were opportunists who agreed to sex to help further their careers.

Trump’s new spy chief helped Hungary’s right-wing government gain access in Washington: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's newly appointed director of national intelligence has been busted again for past work for another country's government without registering as a foreign agent.

Richard Grenell, was appointed to oversee U.S. spy agencies on an acting basis, did public relations work aimed at the U.S. media for a project funded by Hungary's far-right government, reported Responsible Statecraft.

Grenell did not register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), although his attorney insists that activities did not require him to file.

Man responsibly goes to hospital after he suspects coronavirus infection — then gets slammed with $3K bill from insurance company

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Osmel Martinez Azcue took a work trip to China last month, but when he returned to Miami he started developing flu-like symptoms, making him wonder if he'd contracted coronavirus.

Taking what he felt was the responsible course of action, he went to Jackson Memorial Hospital to get himself tested. Azcue, who has a very limited insurance plan, knew that the cost of the procedure would come out of his pocket. As it turned out, he had the regular flu and not coronavirus. But as the Miami Herald reports, Azcue's due diligence was costly. Two weeks later, his insurance company sent him a bill for $3,270.

