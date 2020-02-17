Quantcast
Black student says white peer played whip-cracking sound on phone

Published

2 hours ago

on

ATLANTA — A black Cobb County, Ga., student who said another teenager at her school used an app on his cell phone to play the sound of a cracking whip wants the district to listen to the concerns of minorities on matters of racism.Ivy Williams, 16, a junior at Walton High School, told Cobb County School Board members Thursday about the incident she said she experienced this month. Ivy said she was walking in the hallway at Walton when a white male student behind her used an app to play the sound of a whip cracking.Ivy told her mother about the incident, and she reached out to Walton school off…

Trump seeks to completely eliminate the federal budget for bomb-sniffing dogs

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Nineteen years after the largest attack on an American target since Pearl Harbor, President Trump is looking to cut back on the presence of bomb-sniffing dogs in the country's airports and train stations.

Trump's 2o21 budget includes plans to get rid of a program that deploys dog teams to detect explosives at crowded travel areas in the US, the New York Daily News reports.

“As state and local law enforcement agencies already monitor and maintain jurisdiction in these areas, the VIPR Teams’ efforts are duplicative and unnecessary,” the White House wrote in a press release. “In addition, VIPR Team performance measures fail to articulate program effectiveness, and lack demonstrable results.”

2020 Election

Dems need to stay focused on Trump and there are four ways they can cripple his re-election chances: columnist

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Paul Waldman put the Democrats on notice that they would be passing up a huge opportunity to cripple the re-election campaign of Donald Trump if they try to make the election about policy and not about the many controversies still dogging the president.

According to Waldman, he is concerned the Democrats will "let Trump off the hook" after the GOP-controlled Senate refused to oust him despite proof of impeachable offenses.

Internet retches at Stephen Miller’s wedding night: ‘When they have babies, will they keep them in cages?’

Published

52 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

White House adviser Stephen Miller was married over the weekend. But instead of congratulations, the nuptials were roundly mocked on Twitter.

In a ceremony at one of President Donald Trump's hotels on Sunday, Miller married Katie Waldman, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

The news was soon trending on Twitter, where users collectively retched at the idea of marrying Miller.

Read some of the tweets below.

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with ?@realDonaldTrump? having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd

