Black student says white peer played whip-cracking sound on phone
ATLANTA — A black Cobb County, Ga., student who said another teenager at her school used an app on his cell phone to play the sound of a cracking whip wants the district to listen to the concerns of minorities on matters of racism.Ivy Williams, 16, a junior at Walton High School, told Cobb County School Board members Thursday about the incident she said she experienced this month. Ivy said she was walking in the hallway at Walton when a white male student behind her used an app to play the sound of a whip cracking.Ivy told her mother about the incident, and she reached out to Walton school off…
