Black students are more likely to enroll in honors courses if they’re taught by a black teacher
SEATTLE — Black high school students are more likely to enroll in advanced coursework when their schools employ at least one black instructor to teach such classes, new research suggests.Students of other races are also more likely to take advanced classes when they have the option to take one from a black teacher.The study adds to a growing body of evidence that hints that greater representation by teachers of color can boost students’ academic success.Black students aren’t any more likely to pass advanced classes when they had a black instructor, the study found. But taking advanced classes …
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Betsy DeVos gets snippy — but can’t even answer basic questions before Congress
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday and was repeatedly unable to answer basic questions, got snippy with Democratic lawmakers, and falsely claimed research cited by top Democrats was wrong and had been "debunked."
(The numbers behind that research came from DeVos herself, according to this piece in the Washington Post.)
Breaking Banner
Trump bumbles into disaster as his coronavirus response turns out to be nothing but a gust of bluster
The president spoke to the nation Wednesday about the spread of the coronavirus. It didn’t go well, just as it never goes well when Donald Trump must be presidential. It’s worth quoting Bloomberg Opinion’s Jonathan Bernstein at length. Today, he wrote:
He was at times barely coherent even for someone who knew what he was trying to say. I can’t imagine what it was like for the bulk of the nation, folks who only sometimes pay attention to politics but might have tuned in because they want to be reassured that the government is on top of the problem. He must have been almost completely incomprehensible to them, rambling on about how he had recently discovered that the flu can kill lots of people and referring in a totally oblique way to the budget requests he had made to Congress and their reaction. He occasionally said something that sort of made sense, but mostly? Not. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel’s reaction was what I thought: “I found most of what he said incoherent.”
Breaking Banner
Top Marine Corps commander orders removal of all Confederate paraphernalia from installations around the world
In the Deep South, some far-right Republicans continue to defend the use of Confederate symbols on government property — arguing that they have historic value. But there is a huge difference between featuring a Confederate flag in a museum and displaying one in a government building or on a military installation. And U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger has ordered the removal of all Confederate paraphernalia in Marine Corps installations around the world.