Bloomberg is getting a serious look from suburban Democrats who just want to beat Trump
PHILADELPHIA — When Elizabeth Warren was emerging as a front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary last fall, Helen Springer enthusiastically contributed $100 to the liberal Massachusetts senator’s campaign.“She was trending high,” said Springer, 75, of Kennett Square. “That didn’t last.”Springer, a retired human resources administrator, has watched with dismay since then, concerned that none of the candidates who competed in Iowa and New Hampshire can win the nomination, unite the party and defeat President Donald Trump in November.But another candidate is giving her hope: Mike Bloomb…
Democratic candidates seek a big and unprecedented K-12 funding boost
Democratic presidential candidates are proposing new approaches to the federal government’s role in public education.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders want to triple the US$15 billion spent annually on Title I, a program that sends extra federal dollars to school districts that educate a high percentage of poor children.
Progressives strike back at Bloomberg ads attacking online vulgarity
Former New York mayor and current billionaire Mike Bloomberg's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Monday released a nearly minute-long ad decrying online behavior from ostensible supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign, a move that earned Bloomberg pushback from progressives who cited the businessman's long history of bigoted, offensive statements and behavior.
"I guess Bloomberg isn't done beating up on Black and Brown people," tweeted Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray in a reference to both the senator's multiracial coalition and Bloomberg's tenure as New York's mayor.
Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday’s Democratic debate
Washington (AFP) - Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate and will square off for the first time with his rivals seeking the party nomination.The former New York mayor has surged to 19 percent support nationally, second to Bernie Sanders at 31 percent, in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey.That meant he cleared a polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee."Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he's the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country," the Bloomberg campaign said.