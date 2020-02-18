Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday’s Democratic debate
Washington (AFP) – Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate and will square off for the first time with his rivals seeking the party nomination.The former New York mayor has surged to 19 percent support nationally, second to Bernie Sanders at 31 percent, in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey.That meant he cleared a polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee.”Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country,” the Bloombe…
Elizabeth Warren isn’t out yet — so stop writing her political obituary
Yoo hoo! Elizabeth Warren fans! Over here!Yes, we’re still here. Gather round. Scooch on in. We’ve been shoved into this little corner at the edge of the stage, but we’re not leaving yet. The pundits’ wind is bitter cold, and history is giving us the wary eye, and our friends are sniffing, “Get over it.”Nevertheless, we persist. So does Elizabeth Warren.It’s not that we Warren fans dislike the other Democratic candidates. Or maybe it’s better to say that not all of us dislike all of them. Go Amy. Go Pete. Go Anybody Who Can Beat the Foul-Mouthed Autocrat-in-Chief.What we don’t like? It’s the w... (more…)
Bloomberg is getting a serious look from suburban Democrats who just want to beat Trump
PHILADELPHIA — When Elizabeth Warren was emerging as a front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary last fall, Helen Springer enthusiastically contributed $100 to the liberal Massachusetts senator’s campaign.“She was trending high,” said Springer, 75, of Kennett Square. “That didn’t last.”Springer, a retired human resources administrator, has watched with dismay since then, concerned that none of the candidates who competed in Iowa and New Hampshire can win the nomination, unite the party and defeat President Donald Trump in November.But another candidate is giving her hope: Mike Bloomb... (more…)
Trump’s grab for border wall funds could backfire spectacularly in a key swing state
When President Donald Trump ran on building a massive border wall in 2016, anyone informed about politics could tell his claim that Mexico would pay for it was a shameful, empty promise. And now that Trump is actually trying to build the wall while running for re-election, his grab for wall funds is making him vulnerable to a potentially devastating attack line:
“Mexico isn’t paying for the wall — Wisconsin is.”
That was the gist of a tweet from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler, who wrote Monday:
Turns out, Trump’s target to pay for the wall isn’t Mexico. It’s Wisconsin. https://t.co/1f4TN9ogsJ