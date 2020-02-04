Bloomberg slams ‘angry, out of control, lawless’ Trump

As President Donald Trump prepared to take the stage for his third State of the Union Address, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took to Twitter to fight back in advance against the president’s self-congratulatory narrative:

Tonight, Trump will deliver a #SOTU address. He’ll say the State of the Union is strong, but here’s what he won’t say – the truth: pic.twitter.com/CcNWTDWWYy — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is trying to kick millions of Americans off of their health care and get rid of protections for people with pre-existing conditions. #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

He has extorted a foreign leader to try to win re-election. He alienates our allies and emboldens our adversaries. He demonizes immigrants and calls white supremacists “very fine people.” #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He attacks reproductive rights – and disrespects women. He pretends climate change doesn’t exist — and refuses to take action. #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

He bows down to the coal lobby — not to mention the pharmaceutical lobby, the tobacco lobby, and of course, the gun lobby. #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite what he says, wages are stagnating. And while unemployment is low, many Americans are working two or three jobs just to put food on the table. #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

All the benefits of his tax cuts for the wealthy have gone to people like me – who don’t need it! And he’s left the bill with the next generation. #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The opioid crisis is destroying communities across our country — killing tens of thousands of Americans. And more than 100 men, women, and children are losing their lives to gun violence every single day. #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

Let’s face it: We have an angry, out of control, lawless president dividing the American people and abusing his office. Other than all of that, the State of the Union is great! #SOTU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020