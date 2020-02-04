Quantcast
Connect with us

Bloomberg slams ‘angry, out of control, lawless’ Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

As President Donald Trump prepared to take the stage for his third State of the Union Address, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took to Twitter to fight back in advance against the president’s self-congratulatory narrative:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg slams ‘angry, out of control, lawless’ Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump prepared to take the stage for his third State of the Union Address, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took to Twitter to fight back in advance against the president's self-congratulatory narrative:

Tonight, Trump will deliver a #SOTU address.

He’ll say the State of the Union is strong, but here’s what he won’t say – the truth: pic.twitter.com/CcNWTDWWYy

— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s Fox News tantrum over leaks from Trump’s off-the-record lunch

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham complained about "leaks" from an off-the-record lunch President Donald Trump held with network news anchors before his State of the Union address.

"We're getting reports tonight that some of what Trump said was leaked by the people present, which would basically be without precedent," Fox News personality Tucker Carlson noted. "Is that true?"

"That is true," Grisham replied.

"It's just so unfortunate," she claimed.

"I wonder if you know who leaked this information, and if you could tell us," Carlson said.

"I don't know who leaked this information," she replied.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump: Susan Collins is wrong — I did not learn a ‘lesson’ from impeachment

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

After Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would be voting to acquit President Donald Trump of the articles of impeachment for a scheme in Ukraine that she admitted was wrong, one rationale she offered, in conversation with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, was that the president had learned "a pretty big lesson" and would be "much more cautious" from now on, having faced such a thorough investigation of his conduct.

But one person who seemingly disagrees with this is the president himself. When asked about Collins' remark by reporters at a pre-State of the Union event, Trump insisted he had not learned any such thing and reiterated that his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "perfect."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image