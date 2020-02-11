BloombergIsRacist trends after 2013 video of former mayor saying ‘we disproportionately stop whites too much’ resurfaces

Mike Bloomberg’s fast rise in the polls of Democratic presidential candidates has led to some quick vetting of the former New York City mayor and the results are so disturbing they’ve led to #BloombergIsRacist trending on social media.

A video from 2013 has resurfaced showing the then-mayor speaking on his weekly radio show about the NYPD’s highly-controversial “Stop and Frisk” program that targeted Black and Brown youth and teens.

“I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” Bloomberg said on-air.

Mike Bloomberg defending Stop-and-Frisk in 2013: “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” pic.twitter.com/KpdKgUALsL — drop out bloomberg (@upmtn) February 11, 2020

His remarks were covered by local news media at the time as well.

Stop and Frisk, as practiced in NYC was ruled unconstitutional, but Bloomberg challenged that ruling.

That same year Donald Trump endorsed the program.

Stop and frisk works. Instead of criticizing @NY_POLICE Chief Ray Kelly, New Yorkers should be thanking him for keeping NY safe. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2013

In a separate audio clip from 2015 that is also making the rounds on social media Bloomberg can be heard saying:

“Ninety-five percent of murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city…. And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of people that are getting killed.”

Share this far and wide. Unless the mainstream media picks it up, it will be isolated to twitter. pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 11, 2020

Some reactions:

Again… Bloomberg has a terrible record. He’s a Republican lite. But money alone can’t explain going from 0-22% w/ the base of the Democratic party in a field of much better known candidates. When people are willing to do the real work and talk to black voters we’ll find out why https://t.co/oxOeXP65O1 — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) February 11, 2020

reminder that Michael Bloomberg refused to settle the central park 5’s civil rights lawsuit once they were exonerated and spent millions fighting their case and siding with the police and prosecution. it was only settled after he left office as mayor #BloombergIsRacist https://t.co/3taXjLrPdc — Wiz Khalicia (@aliciiajohnson) February 11, 2020