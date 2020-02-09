Bloomberg’s next move to drive Trump nuts is a huge ad campaign attacking president’s business failures

Axios reported Sunday evening that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg intends to employ a similar campaign strategy as Hillary Clinton: attack Trump on his business failures.

In 2016, Clinton called out Trump’s tendency toward bankruptcy, highlighting every opportunity Trump had to increase his father’s money for a higher profit. But investment after another failed, as Trump was forced to file for bankruptcy six times for five different companies. It’s information Americans should be familiar with, so the question remains, how will Bloomberg’s attacks be any different?

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a real estate promoter as opposed to a businessman,” Bloomberg told Axios. “And they have very different ways of going about things.”

“A promoter does one transaction and is never going to see that customer ever again. In his case, he sells a building to you, and chances are he’ll never have you as a customer again. So he can be much more aggressive in terms of trying to get the best deal for himself,” Bloomberg continued.

“So the business world is much more complex, and you don’t behave that way,” Bloomberg said of Trump’s negotiating style. “And I think that explains a lot of … his demeanor here versus other presidents or what I would do. … That’s the way I’ve always thought about it. Because you look at him and you say, ‘Why does he do this?’ That’s what my conclusion is.”

Bloomberg, who is among the top 10 richest people in the United States. Trump, by contrast, rates 275th wealthiest person in the United States, if his wealth numbers are accurate.

Thus far, Bloomberg’s challenges to Trump has prompted Twitter meltdowns, rally rants and name-calling in interviews. If Bloomberg manages to take Trump down, mentally and emotionally, with ads targeting the president’s failed businesses and inability to make the “deals” he promised, it could prompt the next level of a knockdown drag-out fight. While the two New Yorkers are battling it out, the Democratic primary will play out in early primary and caucus states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg’s strategy has worked so far. “Bloomberg has been spending hundreds of millions of his own money to drive the president insane,” wrote Vanity Fair last month when Bloomberg’s ads began to surface. They listed off the weekend of tweets where Trump ranted about “little Michael Bloomberg.”

This new round of ads could prompt a whole new war between the two campaigns. If all Trump has are insults about Bloomberg’s height, and ignores the issues, it may not work out well for the president.

You can read the Axios interview with Bloomberg here.