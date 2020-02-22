Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk history will hinder voter turnout — but not the way Bernie Sanders thinks
Hiram Rivera still has nightmares about being stopped and frisked by police. The 43-year-old executive director of the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability was stopped for the first time as a young black teenager in Connecticut, and has lost count of how many times he’s been stopped since.One stop stands out in his memory. In spring 2012, just a few months after he moved to Philadelphia, two plainclothes officers stopped him. “They jumped out of their car with guns,” Rivera remembers, “I quickly stopped any and all movements. You kind of just breathe.” They told him he fit a de…
2020 Election
At Joe Biden’s eleventh-hour rally in Nevada, many union members remain uncommitted
On the eve of the Nevada caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has referred to himself as "middle-class Joe," had a last-minute chance to connect with middle-class Nevada voters before Saturday's caucuses. At a barbecue with burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sandwiches, attendees that included firefighters and iron workers gathered for what was advertised as a precinct captain training — or to simply hear Biden's pitch. Indeed, many attendees of the barbecue were still undecided a mere day before caucusing.
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk history will hinder voter turnout — but not the way Bernie Sanders thinks
Hiram Rivera still has nightmares about being stopped and frisked by police. The 43-year-old executive director of the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability was stopped for the first time as a young black teenager in Connecticut, and has lost count of how many times he’s been stopped since.One stop stands out in his memory. In spring 2012, just a few months after he moved to Philadelphia, two plainclothes officers stopped him. “They jumped out of their car with guns,” Rivera remembers, “I quickly stopped any and all movements. You kind of just breathe.” They told him he fit a de... (more…)
2020 Election
‘Trump cheats at golf’: Bloomberg mocks president with billboard
Las Vegas (AFP) - Democratic White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, fueling their feud as the US president visits the city for a rally."Donald Trump lost the popular vote," read one slogan on the world-famous street lined with casinos, while another read "Donald Trump's wall fell over."The giant digital billboard is just two miles (three kilometers) down the Strip from Trump's own hotel, where the president is staying while in Las Vegas.Bloomberg is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump at November's ele... (more…)