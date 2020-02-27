BUSTED: Police arrest notorious white nationalist for raising kids in home filled with urine and feces

One of the leaders of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has reportedly been arrested for child neglect after police found six children living “in a home filled with trash, feces, urine, and/or rotten food.”

Extremism expert Emily Gorcenski published screenshots of the court matter involving Michael Joseph Chesny, also known as “Bunker Santa.”

Here is her thread on Chesny’s case:

In 2018, I exposed Michael Joseph Chesny, then a US Marine, as being a key organizer of Unite the Right. Disturbingly, leaked chats revealed that Chesny sought to find out whether running over protesters was legal. That same kind of attack happened.https://t.co/DOEFA5mZq1 https://t.co/Ero36aYWzV — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020

Evidence revealed in Sines v Kessler, which I have independently confirmed, shows that “Bunker Santa” was the transportation coordinator for the rally, as listed in the org chart.https://t.co/nbT4t27aIV https://t.co/5359QSwUNl — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020

His legal troubles haven’t stopped. In recently acquired court documents, police claim that Chesny and his wife Christina have had their children living in filth and squalor. pic.twitter.com/EE4YYE2qi4 — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020

The affidavits filed indicate that police were notified at least nine times for problems with the childrens’ well-being. — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020

Chesny’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 6. His bond was set at $50,000 last fall; his wife’s, $20,000. — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020

Thank you to the anonymous comrade who obtained this information. We flush hate out of the shadows with light. — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020