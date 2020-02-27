Quantcast
BUSTED: Police arrest notorious white nationalist for raising kids in home filled with urine and feces

1 min ago

One of the leaders of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has reportedly been arrested for child neglect after police found six children living “in a home filled with trash, feces, urine, and/or rotten food.”

Extremism expert Emily Gorcenski published screenshots of the court matter involving Michael Joseph Chesny, also known as “Bunker Santa.”

Here is her thread on Chesny’s case:

Kellyanne Conway shredded as a racist for claim being ‘woke is a joke — woke is totally broke’

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

In a bizarre CPAC panel discussion with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked the idea of "being woke."

The term is generally used to refer to having empathy and understanding with communities of color. President Donald Trump's campaign recently launched an effort to attract Black voters, but Conway told the crowd that "woke is totally broke."

https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1233118189741056002

It prompted a significant response from those watching online, wondering if it was Conway trying to be clever but inadvertently attacked slight communities of color.

Coronavirus is exposing the ‘pathologies’ and ‘sheer incompetence’ of Trump’s administration: conservative

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

In Northern California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been investigating what appears to be the United States’ first example of someone being diagnosed with coronavirus despite having never left the country; everyone previously treated for coronavirus in the U.S. had traveled abroad. With health officials around the world fearing that coronavirus could become a global pandemic, President Donald Trump’s critics are expressing major concerns about his ability to deal with the threat. One of those critics is Never Trump conservative Max Boot, who asserts in his Washington Post column that coronavirus is underscoring many of the ‘pathologies’ of the Trump Administration.

