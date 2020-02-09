Can you really sweat out THC? The science behind exercise and weed
One task many chronic weed smokers dreadis the mandatory drug test. A looming drug test can spike anxietyand spark confusionin cannabis users who wonder how to best get THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, out of their systems — and fast.One popular suggestion? Sweat it out. Hitting the gym or going for a run should speed up the metabolism of THC, right? Not so fast. Exercisemay actually have the opposite effect by boosting THC levels in the bloodstream and making you faila drug test.“When the sedentary person decides, ‘I wanna beat this,’ then goes to a sauna or starts doing a bunch o…
