Can you really sweat out THC? The science behind exercise and weed

Published

1 min ago

on

One task many chronic weed smokers dreadis the mandatory drug test. A looming drug test can spike anxietyand spark confusionin cannabis users who wonder how to best get THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, out of their systems — and fast.One popular suggestion? Sweat it out. Hitting the gym or going for a run should speed up the metabolism of THC, right? Not so fast. Exercisemay actually have the opposite effect by boosting THC levels in the bloodstream and making you faila drug test.“When the sedentary person decides, ‘I wanna beat this,’ then goes to a sauna or starts doing a bunch o…

GOPers claiming Trump learned from impeachment ‘look like fools’ after his ‘crazy-pants’ speech: MSNBC contributor

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin mocked Republican lawmakers -- specifically Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) -- for defending her vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial by saying the president "learned" from the experience.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Rubin said any lawmaker who made such a statement looks like "a fool" now considering the president's demeanor following his acquittal.

"Jennifer, you have recently tweeted that those who defend the president are 'as depraved or nuts as he is' and, 'hey, Republican senators, proud of defending a lunatic?'" host Velshi began. "The president's defenders are not prepared to go out on a limb to say that he, virtually none of them, said he did anything wrong."

Why is the media giving Mike Bloomberg a free pass?

Published

59 mins ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

Surely the American news media is way too on top of its game to miss a New York City billionaire — with a global brand and a little racist baggage — execute a takeover of one of America's major political parties and become president.

Right?

Oh, but they did in 2016 with Trump. And sad to say, we are set up for a rerun — and it is likely the folks in the newsmedia will have the nerve to tell us, once again, that nobody could have seen it coming.

Dem lawmaker drops hammer on GOPers ‘covering their butts’ by rushing to defend Vindman after Trump fired him

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

Saying "spare me," Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) trashed the anonymous Republican lawmakers who contacted the New York Times to claim they tried to stop Donald Trump from firing EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to make it look like they cared.

Speaking with MSNBC host Kendis Gibson, the New York lawmaker expressed disgust with what he called their "cowardice," while reacting to a New York Times report noting the alleged concerns of Republicans over the president's actions.

