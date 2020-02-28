Canada to no longer pay for Harry and Meghan security
Canada will no longer pick up the security tab for protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan starting in March, the office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living part-time in an oceanside mansion in westernmost British Columbia province since November.
Last month, they made a shock exit from life as working royals.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided security for the couple in this country under the internationally protected persons convention.
But that will end “in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” said a statement.
Canadians have been welcoming of the royal runaways. Local monarchists surveyed by AFP are excited, while tourism groups are even giddier about the prospects of a boost from the global attention on the couple.
But a recent poll found that 77 percent of Canadian taxpayers were not keen to pay for their security costs.
To 11 million Brazilians, the Earth is flat
Sitting by a model of the Earth shaped like a pancake, Brazilian restaurant-owner Ricardo lets out an exaggerated laugh: "'Hahaha!' That's how people react when you tell them the Earth is flat," he says.
Ricardo, who declines to give his full name for just that reason, is a 60-something man whose restaurant in Sao Paulo has become a meeting place for people who, like him, reject the notion that the Earth is a sphere.
"The only things I know for certain are that I'm going to die someday and that the Earth is flat," he says.
It is a curious but remarkably large club: more than 11 million people in Brazil -- seven percent of the population -- believe the Earth is flat, according to polling firm Datafolha.
Emaciated lion Jupiter returning home to ‘mother’
Emaciated with a vacant gaze and without the strength to stand upright, 20-year-old lion Jupiter's life is in danger.
But authorities are acting to try to save him after he was discovered in a "critical state."
Leading attempts to restore Jupiter to full health is the woman who rescued him from the circus where he was born and brought him up as her "son" from the age of three months.
Ana Julia Torres has run the Villa Lorena animal sanctuary in Cali, Colombia for more than 30 years.
But in April 2019, environmental authorities confiscated Jupiter over a lack of required documentation and accusations that Torres was mistreating hundreds of wild animals, most of which arrived at her sanctuary showing signs of previous mistreatment.
IOC committed to Tokyo Games, wary of virus ‘elephant’: Pound
Olympic chiefs will not consider cancelling or postponing this summer's Tokyo Games over the coronavirus unless the World Health Organisation or other regulatory body advises to do so, a senior IOC official said Thursday.
Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told AFP there had been no discussion about a possible cancellation of the games over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pound said the IOC would only seek to rearrange the Tokyo Games if given specific advice to do so by international authorities.
"The IOC and the Tokyo organisers would not cancel or postpone or do anything else regarding the games absent some very serious and specific admonitions or regulations stemming from the WHO or the appropriate regulatory authorities," Pound told AFP.