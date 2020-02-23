Cartoon Kellyanne Conway stops Trump tweeting with simulation that turns the Oval Office into a video game
Cartoon Kellyanne Conway and her colleague, cartoon Larry Kudlow, hatch a plan with Elon Musk to create an Oval Office simulation for the president, in the latest episode of “The Cartoon President.”
The Showtime show co-created by Stephen Colbert shows Conway and Kudlow uncomfortably struggling to justify whatever crazy idea President Donald Trump came up with on CNN. To stop the insanity, the two build an Oval Office under the White House.
Behind the notorious desk, was a video game joystick that Conway convinced Trump was previously used by George Washington to fight the Pilgrims. Using a video game, Trump is given multiple options, like having lunch or solving the North Korea crisis.
The challenges he faces win him points that help him solve fake crises and ultimately help him run over CNN’s Jim Acosta with a lawnmower. That’s when things go south, however. Trump eagerly wants to hear Acosta screaming in agony, but the Oval Office windows are fake. Musk and Conway awarded Trump with a golden hat for unlocking advanced levels in the presidency.
It’s only part of this week’s hilarious episode of “The Cartoon President.” Check out the clips below:
Cartoon Kellyanne stops Trump from tweeting with presidential simulation that turns the Oval Office into a video game
