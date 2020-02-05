Quantcast
Connect with us

Christian activist plans to sue NFL because Shakira and J-Lo performances endangered his eternal soul

Published

37 mins ago

on

The halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez dancing in daring outfits onstage, drew fury from right-wing Christians — as two middle-aged women of color showing skin is apparently more shameful to them than the president of the United States bragging about assaulting women.

But according to Right Wing Watch, one Christian activist, Dave Daubenmire, is taking things even further. On his “Pass the Salt” podcast, Daubenmire said that he plans to sue the National Football League because the halftime show threatens to prevent him “from getting into the kingdom of Heaven.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we ought to sue,” said Daubenmire. “Would that halftime show, would that have been rated PG? Were there any warnings that your 12-year-old son—whose hormones are just starting to operate – was there any warning that what he was going to see might cause him to get sexually excited?”

“Could I go into a courtroom and say, ‘Viewing what you put on that screen put me in danger of hellfire’?” he continued. “Could the court say, ‘That doesn’t apply here because the right to [produce] porn overrides your right to [not] watch it’? Yeah, well, you didn’t tell me I was gonna watch it! You just brought it into my living room. You didn’t tell me there were gonna be crotch shots! That’s discriminatory against the value I have in my house. You can’t just do that. I wanna sue them for about $867 trillion.”

In addition to its raciness, the halftime performance has also generated buzz for its possibly political undertones, with Lopez and her daughter uniting from within a device that resembled a cage — theorized to be a reference to President Donald Trump’s family separation policy.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is like a ‘bank robber who leaves clues for cops to follow but never gets caught’: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

In a piece for the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Kathleen Parker writes that despite President Trump's reckless behavior in office, he's is enjoying two "pranks" of fate: the vote-counting app apocalypse in Iowa, and his likely acquittal in the Senate.

While riding on these potential victories, Trump gave his State of the Union address this Tuesday and took credit for a vibrant economy -- one that he soared into while riding on President Obama's coattails. Ultimately, according to Parker, Trump is the "luckiest guy ever to hold the office."

"Despite being like the bank robber who practically leaves bread crumbs for the cops to follow, he never seems to get caught," Parker writes, adding that the good fortunes for Trump will continue if Democrats don't get their act together.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump national security adviser busted for blatant lies about the president asking Ukraine to investigate Biden

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Wednesday told a blatant lie about President Donald Trump's efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

As reported by Politico's Natasha Bertrand, O'Brien was asked by a reporter if the Trump administration would continue pressing the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden.

The national security adviser responded by denying the president had ever made such a request.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Christian activist plans to sue NFL because Shakira and J-Lo performances endangered his eternal soul

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The halftime show at this year's Super Bowl, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez dancing in daring outfits onstage, drew fury from right-wing Christians — as two middle-aged women of color showing skin is apparently more shameful to them than the president of the United States bragging about assaulting women.

But according to Right Wing Watch, one Christian activist, Dave Daubenmire, is taking things even further. On his "Pass the Salt" podcast, Daubenmire said that he plans to sue the National Football League because the halftime show threatens to prevent him "from getting into the kingdom of Heaven."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image