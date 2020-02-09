Closed for years, the legendary arena in the Meadowlands has found a new purpose
Crowds haven’t climbed up the concrete stairs leading to the Meadowlands Arena in almost five years.The luxury boxes that once fetched big bucks for games and performances have been turned into offices.And dressing rooms used by everyone from Frank Sinatra to The Grateful Dead have been repurposed for wardrobing actors before they hit the sound stage.This is retired life for the arena, formerly known as the Izod Center.After 34 years of rock shows, sporting events and even being ranked the highest-grossing arena for family shows in the country, the Izod Center was shut down in 2015.Since that …
Bangladesh aircrew refuse to work on Wuhan evacuation flight
Aircrew from Bangladesh's national carrier Biman have refused to work on a flight aimed at repatriating citizens from virus-hit Chinese cities, forcing the government to scrap the evacuation plan.
The South Asian nation last week evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, and had planned a second flight for another 171 Bangladeshis.
"We can't bring them because we can't send any flight," foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday.
"No crew wants to go there. The crew who went there earlier don't want to go either."
Can you really sweat out THC? The science behind exercise and weed
One task many chronic weed smokers dreadis the mandatory drug test. A looming drug test can spike anxietyand spark confusionin cannabis users who wonder how to best get THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, out of their systems — and fast.One popular suggestion? Sweat it out. Hitting the gym or going for a run should speed up the metabolism of THC, right? Not so fast. Exercisemay actually have the opposite effect by boosting THC levels in the bloodstream and making you faila drug test.“When the sedentary person decides, ‘I wanna beat this,’ then goes to a sauna or starts doing a bunch o... (more…)