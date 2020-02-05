CNN interview flies off the rails as Biden spokeswoman refuses to say if Iowa caucus results are legitimate
Biden campaign spokeswoman Symone Sanders got into a heated discussion with Briana Keilar on Wednesday when the CNN host asked if her campaign believed the results of the Iowa caucus were legitimate.
During her interview with Sanders, Keilar asked if she was standing by her assertions from earlier in the week that called into question the data collected by the Iowa Democratic Party about the results of the election.
Sanders, however, refused to answer her question and deflected about how badly the Iowa Democrats bungled the reporting process.
“The results we are seeing are partial results,” Sanders said. “We do not have all the data, we are moving forward.”
“The data that you have, are you putting that into doubt?” Keilar pressed. “This is important. Symone… I want to pin you down on this, this is very important… are you saying we should doubt the results that we see? Are you saying we should doubt the numbers we see?”
“I am saying, on Monday night in Iowa, there were failures across the process when it came to the Iowa caucuses,” Sanders replied.
“Do believe the results?” Keilar continued. “Do you believe the data we are seeing?”
“People were waiting for two hours,” Sanders replied, again deflecting the question.
Watch the full video below.
Breaking Banner
Rush Limbaugh’s 9 most appalling comments about women
If the planet manages to survive the stupidity of its dominant species, future generations will look back in astonishment on the fact that American businesses paid tens of millions of dollars each year to a swinish, cigar-smoking hatemonger who spewed stupidity, misogyny, racism, and fear to a coast-to-coast radio audience of troglodytes who prided themselves on being Dittoheads, unable to think for themselves, and perfectly content to let Rush "think" for them.
CNN
‘Acquittal is not exoneration’: CNN’s John Avlon dismantles GOP arguments for burying Ukraine scheme
On Wednesday, hours ahead of the Senate vote on President Donald Trump's impeachment, CNN fact-checker John Avlon laid into the GOP's arguments for letting him off — and warned that they could not bury the evidence in the eyes of history.
"Remember this: acquittal is not exoneration," said Avlon. "And that's especially true in the impeachment trial of President Trump. his acquittal today is a foregone conclusion, but impeachment will be in the first paragraph of his obituary, putting him in a presidential hall of shame. Unlike the impeachments of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, it was about something the founding fathers fear: foreign interference in our elections."
Breaking Banner
How Parnas and Fruman’s dodgy donation to a pro-Trump super PAC was uncovered by two people using Google Translate
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have attained notoriety for their parts in the Ukraine mess. They’re both Soviet-born U.S. citizens who worked closely with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, serving as emissaries in the campaign to oust then-U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and press Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden’s son.
But Parnas and Fruman also exemplify the shattering of norms when it comes to the influence of big money in politics during the administration of President Donald Trump — and that’s the subject of this week’s episode of “Trump, Inc”.