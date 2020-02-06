CNN’s Camerota schools Rick Santorum for denying Trump’s corruption: ‘He’s asking a foreign government for help!’

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday schooled Trump supporter Rick Santorum after he made absurd excuses for President Donald Trump’s attempts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.

During her interview with the former Pennsylvania senator, Camerota played a clip of Sen. Mitt Romney explaining why he decided to convict Trump for abuse of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard for me to imagine a more serious attack on the Constitution and on a republic like ours than saying that a president would be able to enlist a foreign government to corrupt our election,” Romney said during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Santorum, however, did not agree with Romney’s interpretations of the president’s actions.

“I don’t believe this was corrupting the election,” Santorum said.

“He’s asking a foreign government for help!” replied an incredulous Camerota.

“He asked the foreign government for help… on an investigation that many of his advisers are saying was a legitimate investigation,” Santorum insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Against his political rival,” Camerota shot back.

Santorum then argued that none of this matters because Trump eventually shut down his extortion scheme.

“After it came to light!” Camerota said. “He didn’t decide this on his own!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.