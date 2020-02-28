Colorado forges ahead on a new model for health care while nation waits
DENVER — With the nation’s capital mired in gridlock and the Affordable Care Act facing a dire legal challenge, the prospects of lowering health care costs for Americans this year seem unlikely.Just don’t tell that to Coloradans.Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate and a Democratic governor eager to push aggressive health care measures have turned Colorado into one of the foremost health policy laboratories in the country. State lawmakers have taken swift action on many of the same health issues being debated at the federal level, including a government-run health plan known as …
Cannabis use up 75% among older Americans — but still not common
Cannabis use is on the rise among older adults as more states move toward legalization for medical or recreational use, according to new analysis published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.The number of adults over 65 who used cannabis in the last year increased 75% between 2015 and 2018, according to the study by researchers at New York University School of Medicine.The portion of seniors using cannabis is still small. The analysis estimated that about 4.2% of seniors used cannabis in 2018, compared to 2.4% in 2015. But that’s a dramatic increase from a decade ago — l... (more…)
GM’s last Chevrolet Impala just rolled off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line
DETROIT — Joe Nickowski has worked at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant for 27 years and on Thursday both he and the car he built reached the end of the line.The last Chevrolet Impala, in a bright cherry red, rolled off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line around 8:30 Thursday morning, and with that Nickowski and about 129 others will retire by the end of the week.“It’s time to go,” said Nickowski, 62, who’s worked for GM for 43 years. “It’s time to pass the torch to these younger people to have the chance to build these great vehicles. Just like the Impala, I hate to see it go, ... (more…)
A white Trump supporter sent me an email that used the term ‘colored’ — so I called him up on the phone
The email from Mr. B did not particularly stand out. Like many, he took issue with a column I had written explaining why African Americans would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Donald Trump in a presidential matchup.“Im glad your the voice for all of the American colored population. #TRUMP2020,” he wrote, exactly how it is printed.After reading it, I did what I always do when I receive emails containing racial epithets or other hateful remarks.“Don’t bother emailing me again,” I fired back. “The use of ‘colored’ crossed the line. You’re blocked.”But Mr. B’s response was different from the combati... (more…)