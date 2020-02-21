Comedian claims racial profiling after border agents pulled him off a bus and detained him: lawsuit

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky, who originally hails from Libya, is suing the United States government after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents pulled him off a bus and questioned his legal status.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Elshieky was pulled off a bus by agents in Spokane, Washington and grilled over his employment and residency documents, despite the fact that he was granted asylum in 2018 and is in the process of applying for long-term permanent residency.

After questioning him, the lawsuit claims, the border agents told him they’d “let him go this time” even though “Elshieky was at all times lawfully present, and CBP officials had no basis to seize him.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Elshieky said that the experience reminded him of being stopped and questioned by militias in his home country.

“I have been stopped and questioned before by people who are militia members, where there are no laws at the time to stop them from doing so,” he said. “It just shows you that people across the world can have the same mentality, which is not OK. It’s an abuse of power that needs to stop.”