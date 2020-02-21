Quantcast
Connect with us

Comedian claims racial profiling after border agents pulled him off a bus and detained him: lawsuit

Published

4 mins ago

on

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky, who originally hails from Libya, is suing the United States government after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents pulled him off a bus and questioned his legal status.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Elshieky was pulled off a bus by agents in Spokane, Washington and grilled over his employment and residency documents, despite the fact that he was granted asylum in 2018 and is in the process of applying for long-term permanent residency.

ADVERTISEMENT

After questioning him, the lawsuit claims, the border agents told him they’d “let him go this time” even though “Elshieky was at all times lawfully present, and CBP officials had no basis to seize him.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Elshieky said that the experience reminded him of being stopped and questioned by militias in his home country.

“I have been stopped and questioned before by people who are militia members, where there are no laws at the time to stop them from doing so,” he said. “It just shows you that people across the world can have the same mentality, which is not OK. It’s an abuse of power that needs to stop.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Comedian claims racial profiling after border agents pulled him off a bus and detained him: lawsuit

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky, who originally hails from Libya, is suing the United States government after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents pulled him off a bus and questioned his legal status.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Elshieky was pulled off a bus by agents in Spokane, Washington and grilled over his employment and residency documents, despite the fact that he was granted asylum in 2018 and is in the process of applying for long-term permanent residency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump stirs up racist resentment against foreign films because ‘America’s not white anymore’: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tossed racist scraps of red meat at his rally crowd Thursday night in Colorado Springs with a screed against the Academy Awards.

The president complained that Best Picture winner "Parasite" came from South Korea, and reminisced about 1939's "Gone With The Wind," an idealized drama about the antebellum South -- and his intentions could not have been more clear, wrote Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see?” Trump said at the rally. “And the winner is -- a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Never-Trumpers targeted in next round of White House purge: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

According to a new scoop from Axios, newly hired presidential personnel head Johnny McEntee called a meeting to introduce himself to White House liaisons from cabinet agencies this Thursday. During the meeting, he asked them to identify political appointees in the U.S. government who are suspected of being anti-Trump.

According to Axios, McEntee is a former "body man" to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly. He was recently rehired to lead the presidential personnel office.

Read the full report over at Axios.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image