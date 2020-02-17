Congressman nails John Bolton: He had his chance to ‘speak truth to power’ when it was important

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) excoriated former National Security Adviser John Bolton for trying to sell information that should have been divulged to impeachment investigators in his book.

“He had every opportunity to voluntarily come forward. He refused, despite the fact that many others did,” said Heck. “What John Bolton is interested in, frankly, is selling as many copies of his book as he can, period, full stop.”

“I want to reiterate what Vivian [Salama] heard John Bolton say, on one of many critical questions that would be asked of someone who was so closely involved in the discussions, in the thinking of Donald Trump around the time of everything that was going on with Ukraine is, asked if he agreed with Donald Trump’s characterization that the July 25 phone call was ‘perfect,'” said anchor Kate Bolduan. “And his response tonight was, ‘You’ll love chapter 14.’ Just to reiterate, what is stopping him from speaking out? He says the threat of legal action from the executive branch. Do you believe it?”

“No, and it’s simply not true. It’s categorically untrue,” said Heck. “Kate, let me put this in perspective. The last three years, what we’ve seen is wholesale degradation of norms and degradation of institutions. Despite the latter, we’ve been fortunate that individuals have been willing to step up and frankly act as profiles in courage.”

“If you stop and think about it, the Justice Department, the leadership failed. Attorney General Barr, when he misrepresented the Mueller report, when he ordered the Stone sentencing recommendation to be reduced. But more than 2,000 former assistant attorneys general stepped up, spoke truth to power, and said he should resign. The senate failed in spectacular fashion recently. But Sen. Mitt Romney stepped up, spoke truth to power. The State Department leadership failed in spectacular fashion, as well. But Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch stepped up, and spoke truth to power. And now John Bolton has an opportunity from the intelligence community to step up, speak truth to power, and do what is right.”