Congressman nails John Bolton: He had his chance to ‘speak truth to power’ when it was important
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) excoriated former National Security Adviser John Bolton for trying to sell information that should have been divulged to impeachment investigators in his book.
“He had every opportunity to voluntarily come forward. He refused, despite the fact that many others did,” said Heck. “What John Bolton is interested in, frankly, is selling as many copies of his book as he can, period, full stop.”
“I want to reiterate what Vivian [Salama] heard John Bolton say, on one of many critical questions that would be asked of someone who was so closely involved in the discussions, in the thinking of Donald Trump around the time of everything that was going on with Ukraine is, asked if he agreed with Donald Trump’s characterization that the July 25 phone call was ‘perfect,'” said anchor Kate Bolduan. “And his response tonight was, ‘You’ll love chapter 14.’ Just to reiterate, what is stopping him from speaking out? He says the threat of legal action from the executive branch. Do you believe it?”
“No, and it’s simply not true. It’s categorically untrue,” said Heck. “Kate, let me put this in perspective. The last three years, what we’ve seen is wholesale degradation of norms and degradation of institutions. Despite the latter, we’ve been fortunate that individuals have been willing to step up and frankly act as profiles in courage.”
“If you stop and think about it, the Justice Department, the leadership failed. Attorney General Barr, when he misrepresented the Mueller report, when he ordered the Stone sentencing recommendation to be reduced. But more than 2,000 former assistant attorneys general stepped up, spoke truth to power, and said he should resign. The senate failed in spectacular fashion recently. But Sen. Mitt Romney stepped up, spoke truth to power. The State Department leadership failed in spectacular fashion, as well. But Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch stepped up, and spoke truth to power. And now John Bolton has an opportunity from the intelligence community to step up, speak truth to power, and do what is right.”
CNN
The depths of Trump’s paranoia: One person who may know him the best explains what’s ahead
President Donald Trump's biographer, Michael d'Antonio, knows a great deal about his life, his behavior, and his long history of paranoia. A piece in The New York Times Monday summed up the president's state of mind during the impeachment with one word: "paranoid."
Speaking to the long history of paranoia, d'Antonio recalled that in Trump's book The Art of the Comeback, he wrote ten tips for an effective comeback. No. 3, he said, was "be paranoid."
"He thinks that paranoia is an effective strategy when it comes to managing people and when it comes to doing business," said the biographer. "And I think all of the attitudes that we see him bring into the presidency are things that evidence themselves early in his life. So, he's never trusted people very readily and is very quick to identify someone as an enemy. And then try to root out those who aren't loyal enough. So paranoia is something that's always been a trait for the president, and he considers it a useful, even constructive thing."
Breaking Banner
Trump lawyer goes down in flames trying to explain away Bill Barr’s corruption
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig took former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz to the cleaners when he tried to defend Attorney General William Barr's conduct.
Schultz initially tried to claim that the 2,000 federal prosecutors calling for Barr's resignation had a political axe to grind. "You have a lot of folks that have a partisan agenda pushing this thing out, before the facts have really, have really been discovered, as it relates to what happened," said Schultz. "And Barr is vehement about stating that, you know, that decision was made long before any of the tweets, long before — and before the president made my statements on this matter ... he has to have the trust in the folks that are working below him."
CNN
Congressman nails John Bolton: He had his chance to ‘speak truth to power’ when it was important
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) excoriated former National Security Adviser John Bolton for trying to sell information that should have been divulged to impeachment investigators in his book.
"He had every opportunity to voluntarily come forward. He refused, despite the fact that many others did," said Heck. "What John Bolton is interested in, frankly, is selling as many copies of his book as he can, period, full stop."
"I want to reiterate what Vivian [Salama] heard John Bolton say, on one of many critical questions that would be asked of someone who was so closely involved in the discussions, in the thinking of Donald Trump around the time of everything that was going on with Ukraine is, asked if he agreed with Donald Trump's characterization that the July 25 phone call was 'perfect,'" said anchor Kate Bolduan. "And his response tonight was, 'You'll love chapter 14.' Just to reiterate, what is stopping him from speaking out? He says the threat of legal action from the executive branch. Do you believe it?"