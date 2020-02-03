Quantcast
Connecticut opera singer who rammed Mar-a-Lago checkpoint with SUV suffering from mental illness: Lawyer

12 mins ago

According to The Daily Beast, an attorney representing Connecticut opera singer Hannah Roemhild told a Palm Beach County judge on Monday that his client suffers from mental illness and was off her medication when she rammed a rented Jeep SUV into a security checkpoint at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club in south Florida last Friday.

The lawyer declined to go into details about the nature of Roemhild’s illness. She was ordered to submit to evaluation by a psychiatrist.

The incident began after a state trooper approached her as she was dancing on top of the SUV. This escalated to a car chase which resulted in her ramming the barriers at Mar-a-Lago, at which point Secret Service agents opened fire on her vehicle and shot out a window. She was ultimately tracked via automatic license plate readers to a motel near Palm Beach International Airport, and arrested.

President Donald Trump and his family were reportedly not on the property at the time, although they arrived hours after the incident for a weekend stay.


