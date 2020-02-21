Corey Booker spent $1 million a week to try to salvage his presidential campaign — but it wasn’t enough
WASHINGTON— Cory Bookerspent more than $1 million a week in the first two weeks of January as he tried to salvage his quest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, new Federal Election Commissionreports show.Booker ended his campaignJan. 13, saying he did not see “a path to victory.” He had spent $2.6 million since the start of the year as he hoped a strong performance in Iowa would propel him through the other early primary and caucus states and on to Super Tuesday.Almost alf of his expenditures, close to $1.3 million, went for salaries as he built strong ground operations in the ear…
2020 Election
Devin Nunes reportedly ran to Trump to tip him off about classified Russian election tampering analysis
According to a report from MSNBC, relying on information published by the Washington Post, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) may have contacted President Donald Trump and filled him on a meeting where lawmakers of both parties were brought up to date on the continuing campaign by Russian operatives attempting to manipulate the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that, following the February 13th classified meeting, "The president berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place, people familiar with the exchange said. Mr. Trump was particularly irritated that Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the leader of the impeachment proceedings, was at the briefing."
2020 Election
Critics attack Pete Buttigieg for using ‘Fox News propaganda’ by referring to grassroots groups backing Sanders as dark money organizations
"Disgraceful that Buttigieg continues to smear groups like ours, led by immigrants and people of color—all to boost his own fundraising."
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg came under fire from progressives after claiming in a series of tweets Thursday evening that his rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Sen. Bernie Sanders is being backed by "nine dark money groups" and likening the Vermont senator to billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
2020 Election
Pushing for ‘political courage,’ Ocasio-Cortez endorses slate of progressive women challenging establishment
"If we're going to build an economy...that centers working-class families, things must change. And that starts by electing new progressive leaders who exemplify political courage."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday released her first slate of endorsements through her political action committee, Courage to Change, announcing her backing of seven progressive women running for congressional seats.
Several of the candidates primary challengers to more centrist Democrats who have the support of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and other establishment Democrats.