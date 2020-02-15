Could Elon Musk’s Bernie memes reveal his true political leanings?
Is it possible that Elon Musk is feeling the Bern? We’ve been noticing the eccentric tech leader posting Bernie Sanders memes, and we’re wondering if he’s signaling that he’s a fan.Musk had previously expressedsupport for Andrew Yang and his basic income plan, but Yang recently dropped outof the race. Since then, Musk has posted some rather hilarious Bernie memes on Twitter. First, there was one of Bernie as Doctor Eggman, the villain from the Sonic the Hedgehog series.Musk added to this tweet “And some vitamin k too.” Vitamin K is often used as slang for ketamine, but I suppose it’s possible …
2020 Election
New York Mayor de Blasio to endorse Sanders for president: source
NEW YORK — If you can’t beat them, Bern them.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio — whose starry-eyed presidential campaign fell apart five months ago — will endorse Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, a source familiar with the matter told the New York Daily News on Friday.The timing of de Blasio’s announcement, which was first reported by The New York Times, was not immediately clear.The Sanders campaign did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesman for de Blasio’s defunct campaign did not return a request for comment either.The mayor’s expected announcement poses a sharp ... (more…)
2020 Election
Judge calls opponent ‘selfish’ for wanting to ‘break barriers’ as first elected female chief justice of Texas Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer, an appellate judge in Houston, said his campaign differs from Amy Clark Meachum's because “I actually want the best candidate to win.”
Jerry Zimmerer, a Houston appeals court justice running for Texas Supreme Court, said his Democratic primary opponent, Amy Clark Meachum, has “selfish” motivations for running, pointing to the fact that she has cast her campaign to be the first woman elected chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court as a historic one.
2020 Election
Can we stop tiptoeing around the fact that Trump is behaving like a dictator?
There will come a time when we look back on this week as the moment in our history when we finally understood that we have a man as president who is acting like a fascist dictator. Just look at the headlines from one day's New York Times alone: "Alarm in Capital as Axes Swing in Growing Post-Acquittal Purge," "Justice Dept. Acts to Ease Sentence for a Trump Ally." If either one of those headlines had run on the front page of a major American newspaper before now, not to mention both of them at once, we would have believed as a people, as a citizenry, that we were facing a national crisis. But this week? Wednesday was just another day in Donald Trump's America.