‘Could you live on $170 a month?’ Russian woman asks Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday faced what appeared to be a rare unscripted grilling from a Russian woman who asked him how much he earns and whether he could live on her income of $170 a month.
While visiting his native city of Saint Petersburg, Putin had laid a wreath at a political mentor’s grave and was approached by people passing nearby, who filmed him on cell phones.
A woman in a hooded coat pushed through and immediately asked Putin: “Please tell me, is it possible to live on 10,800 rubles ($170)?”
“I think it’s very hard,” Putin said quietly in video footage posted by Russian media.
“Your pay is probably about 800,000 rubles, I imagine,” she says.
“Well yes,” Putin says, while adding that some in Russia earn far more and “the president doesn’t have the highest salary.”
The woman, who said she is studying book-keeping and lives on disability benefits, went on to talk about everyday costs, apparently doubting Putin knew the figures.
A trip to the grocery store costs at least 1,000 rubles, she said, while utility bills for a flat cost at least 4,000 rubles.
While Putin shines at public speaking in large auditoriums with usually carefully orchestrated questions, he rarely goes out on the street for unpredictable encounters with members of the public.
On Wednesday, Putin referred to recent policy initiatives to improve lives of families with children, including enhanced child benefits and payouts for the birth of a child.
“Of course you are right, we still have a lot of social problems that the government has to solve,” he said.
“Why don’t you solve them then?” the woman retorted.
“We are solving them,” Putin said.
The woman then asked Putin to pose with her for a photo.
Putin was in Saint Petersburg to mark twenty years since the death of his early political mentor, former city mayor Anatoly Sobchak.
photo-am/pma
© 2020 AFP
The View’s audience roars as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez schools Meghan McCain on socialism
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to defend her socialist policies, and the audience roared in approval as she laid them out.
The New York Democrat appeared Wednesday on the daytime talk show, and McCain compared herself to the first-year lawmaker.
"I feel like you're the bogeywoman of the right and I'm the bogeywoman of the left, so it's interesting to be talking to you," McCain said. "Because what you're proposing and what Bernie Sanders is proposing, you said Fox was, like, ushering in the apocalypse to conservatives like me that think big government is very dangerous, it is like the apocalypse. It's not just that Bernie is asking a lot of voters to buy into what I consider radical ideas like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, he's advocating for a complete paradigm shift of the American system as we know it, and it's a huge ask for people like me and it's a huge ask for a lot of people, the seismic shift from capitalism to socialism."
Julian Assange says he was promised a Trump pardon if he would lie about Russia’s DNC hacking
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told a British court on Tuesday that he had been promised a pardon by people close to President Donald Trump.
Assange made the remarks while appearing at a pretrial hearing via teleconference.
Courtroom reporter James Doleman broke the news on Twitter. According to Doleman, Assange said that the pardon was conditional on him publicly announcing that Russia had nothing to do with the attack on the 2016 election.
Boris Johnson braces for meeting with furious US officials after defying Trump’s demand to spurn Huawei
According to a report from the Daily Mail, U.S. officials are planning to chew out UK prime minister Boris Johnson over the UK's decision allow the Chinese tech company Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.
The alleged security risk posed by the company is what has the Trump administration so furious, the Daily Mail reports. On Sunday, President Trump railed against the company, saying that its inclusion in the advanced telecommunications network could put intelligence sharing at risk. UK politicians who are also upset with Johnson's decision plan to meet with Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney over the matter.