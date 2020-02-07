Court blocks Democrats from suing Trump over foreign governments giving his businesses money: report

A federal appeals court in Washington ruled this Friday that individual members of Congress cannot sue President Trump over his private businesses’ ability to receive money from foreign governments, the Washington Post reports.

The ruling comes as a dismissal of lawsuit filed by over 200 Democrats in Congress who want to enforce the Constitution’s anti-corruption emoluments provision.

“The Members can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the President himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit. But we will not—indeed we cannot—participate in this debate,” the unsigned order from Judges David S. Tatel, Thomas B. Griffith and Karen LeCraft Henderson reads.

