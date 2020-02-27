‘Definitely not a loyalist’: Defense official pushed out by White House over opposition to Ukraine scheme

The White House pushed out a top Pentagon official last week as part of an ongoing purge of administration officials who disagree with President Donald Trump.

John Rood, who served as undersecretary of Defense for policy since January 2018, resigned Feb. 19 after clashing with the White House and colleague on the National Security Council, reported Politico.

“He never hesitated to tell the White House that he disagreed on stuff,” said one former administration official. “He definitely wasn’t a loyalist.”

Six current and former Trump administration officials told the website that Rood opposed withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and removal of U.S. troops from Syria, in addition to personal conflicts with other administration officials.

“He’s the least liked guy in national security circles,” said one administration official. “It’s the most widespread negative view of any one official [in the administration].”

Rood’s hostile treatment of staffers led to a number of complaints, and the White House demanded his resignation.

“There is a long list of names of people they are going to boot out and they are going to replace them with purely politicals,” one former official said.

Rood will testify Thursday before a House Armed Services subcommittee on nuclear issues as one of his last acts in office.