Democrats are trying to decide whether they should investigate Trump’s ongoing crimes after impeachment

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal, Democrats are trying to decide whether they should continue to investigate him for the ongoing things he and his White House do that are against the law or ethics.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Democrats are looking at the way that Trump is dictating that the Justice Department do what he tells them. The Justice Department is supposed to run independently of the president.

“At the same time, party leaders are eager to focus on pocketbook issues for voters, such as health care, and Democrats are wary of launching another drawn-out fight with the White House that could backfire in November,” wrote The Journal.

During her weekly press conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she thinks the House should be investigating any role that the president played in reducing the sentence for his friend Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven felonies.

Pelosi also said, however, that Democrats do not intend to “spend all of our time going after every lie that the administration henchmen make.”

"White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Democrats were trying to 'manufacture more investigations'"

“At some point, you’d think they would take a page out of the president’s book and devote themselves to working for the country, but I guess not,” Grisham said.

The Democratic House has passed over 400 bills in 2019 while the Republican-led Senate passed just 70. Similarly, the president hasn’t been able to keep hardly any of his campaign promises.

“Holding hearings to hold the administration accountable is our recourse, and we’ll let the American public know,” said Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI).

“There’s still internally a lot of different opinions about whether we should pursue subpoenas against Bolton and other people,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), who chairs the Budget Committee. “We’re still dealing with it, trying to figure out where people want to go,” he added.

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.